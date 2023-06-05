techUK
techUK launches Quantum Security Working group to address cyber readiness for the new quantum age
Last month techUK held an event titled Cybersecurity in a quantum world: Preparing for the new cyber age.
This session was the beginning of a wider conversation within techUK membership around the development of a Quantum Security Working Group. With member support techUK will advocate for a greater focus on cyber resilience in the UK as a route to strengthening public-private partnership around quantum security. If joining this group is of interest, please register your interest now.
Speaking during the workshop included:
- Chris Parker, Director, Government (Cybersecurity), Fortinet (CHAIR)
- Steve Beeching, SVP Government Relations, Arqit
- Zygmunt A Lozinski, Global Industries Senior Technical Staff Member and Quantum Ambassador, IBM
- Annika Moslein, Technical Project Manager, Quantum Dice
A full readout of the session can be accessed below, with topics including:
- Opportunity for the UK
- Key Challenges
- International Competitiveness
- UK Government Role
- Need for building awareness and mythbusting
techUK have identified 5 key actions following the meeting:
- techUK to set up Quantum Security Working Group
- techUK to develop short explainer/guidance on Quantum Security for wider audience, focusing on mythbusting and awareness raising.
- techUK to map key stakeholders from UK Government Departments, NCSC and NPSA to engage and explore using WG as a route to strengthening public-private partnership around quantum security.
- techUK to engage directly with NCSC to explore their plans on this topic and to invite them to brief members on a regular basis for two-way exchange.
- Finally, the WG will look to map its activity and actions to the aims and objectives of both the National Cyber Strategy and National Quantum Strategy.
The next meeting of the Working Group will be confirmed in due course.
Members are able to join the working group here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-launches-quantum-security-working-group-to-address-cyber-readiness-for-the-new-quantum-age.html
