techUK leads its second delegation of members to Washington D.C.
Confirming our commitment to strong transatlantic ties in technology and trade, techUK’s Associate Director for International Policy and Trade, Sabina Ciofu, led a delegation of eight techUK members to Washington D.C. from 11 to 13 June 2024. The visit was marked by high-level engagements with key U.S. government departments and agencies, Congress staffers, as well as industry representatives and sister trade organisations.
Members of the delegation
The eight techUK members who attended this delegation are:
- Alastair Williamson-Pound, Chief Technology Officer, Mercator Digital
- Amit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Acubed.IT
- Hristo Popov, Chief Business Officer, Theoremus UK
- John Witt, Co-Founder and CEO, Stotles
- Martin Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO, Content Guru
- Samuel Ajiboyede, Founder and CEO, Zido
- Tim Richards, CEO, Hoptroff
- Tom Fitzherbert, Co-Founder and CEO, Viable Data
Key Meetings and Objectives
The delegation's agenda was packed with meetings aimed at enhancing cooperation between the UK and U.S. in technology and trade, including with the U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Department of State, Office of the United States Trade Representative and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. In addition, techUK member companies had the opportunity to meet with key policy leaders in Congress, as well as our sister organization, Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Meetings focused on the bilateral relationship in the context of this year’s elections, the opportunities for cooperation in technology and trade, the market access barriers that UK SMEs face in the American market and how to address them, as well as practical discussions around doing business and accessing procurement markets in the US.
Future Collaboration
This is the second yearly delegation techUK has led to Washington DC and we look forward to continuing to strengthen this engagement through the various initiatives available, including the UK-US SME Dialogue, the UK-US Technology and Data Dialogue and the AUKUS Pillar 2 discussions.
Members who would like to know more about our transatlantic work, engagement and opportunities should reach out to sabina.ciofu@techuk.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-leads-its-second-delegation-of-members-to-washington-d-c.html
