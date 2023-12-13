techUK webinar: the role of technology in the green skills transition

techUK
techUK held a webinar exploring the intersection between digital and green skills, including both the opportunities and challenges towards reaching net zero ambitions. This includes looking at the current education market and whether this is fit to meet digital and green skills requirements, along with identifying how technology can enable the skills for green practices.
Much like the energy transition, there is a vital role for technology to play in the green skills transition. The green skills challenge marks a key area that must be addressed if we are to reach net zero ambitions.
The green skills transition encompasses the shift towards developing skills and knowledge that are aligned with a more sustainable and environmentally friendly economy. The UK government has previously promoted initiatives such as the Green Jobs Taskforce and the National Skills Fund to support the development of green skills. Such moves aim to foster new job opportunities and enhance the skills of the workforce in areas like renewable energy, energy efficiency, and low-carbon technologies.
But, there is still a significant green skills gap. For instance, PwC found there to be a green energy skills gap of around 200,000 workers. This gap must be closed if the UK has any chance of meeting net zero targets. Developing cross-organisational awareness in areas such as resource and energy efficiency and scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions is becoming increasingly important.
In essence, technology is an enabler and driver of the green skills transition in the UK, offering solutions to environmental challenges and creating new opportunities for sustainable economic growth. By investing in green skills, the UK is better placed to seize opportunities that climate tech and greener industries can bring. techUK advocate for a holistic approach that involves education, training, and policy initiatives to ensure that individuals and industries are equipped with the right skills for a greener future. And, to prioritise the role of technology in doing this.
techUK champions the tech sector throughout the UK who are committed to net zero and climate resilience. Our work is focused on helping members with their net zero transition and removing barriers to tech investment for all sectors – including the skills needed to achieve this. The green skills transition is not only about protecting our ecosystem, and future generations, but also about creating new job opportunities and economic growth in industries that contribute to a greener future.
Written and chaired by Mia Haffety, Programme Manager - Telecoms and Net Zero. Contact Mia.Haffety@techUK.org
