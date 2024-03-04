techUK
|Printable version
techUK's first Emerging Space Technologies report is now live!
techUK has published its first Emerging Space Technologies Industry Perspective Report, which explores the opportunities that will be created by the growing commercialisation of space.
This comprehensive analysis – informed by a four-month 'sprint campaign' led by Rory Daniels, techUK's Programme Manager for Emerging Technologies - unveils a blueprint for the UK to emerge as a leading force in the rapidly evolving space industry.
Click the image to download the full report
The report highlights a pivotal moment akin to the invention of the Internet, with the emergence of the New Space Economy poised to redefine entire industries, both on Earth and in space. Whilst access to space was once exclusively the domain of governments, today the space sector is witnessing a surge of commercial activity, creating unparalleled opportunities for innovation and economic growth.
The UK space sector already generates £17.5 billion of economic value and employs over 48,000 people, however, it holds the potential for even greater expansion, with profound implications for virtually every facet of industry. Some industries, such as telecommunications, will be reshaped, with the introduction of new products, services, producers, and consumers. Others, like data centres, will be redefined as their business models and purposes evolve. Many more industries will be created as new solutions to problems emerge as a by-product of the growing commercialisation of space.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-s-first-emerging-space-technologies-report-is-now-live.html
Latest News from
techUK
House of Lords Committee launches call for evidence to assess Modern Slavery Act 201504/03/2024 16:25:00
The House of Lords Committee on the Modern Slavery Act 2015 has issued a call for evidence as part of its inquiry into assessing the impact and effectiveness of the Act.
MOD announce reforms to Defence Procurement04/03/2024 10:25:00
Ministry of Defence announce reforms to Defence Procurement in Integrated Procurement Model paper.
Defence Drone Strategy published by Ministry of Defence04/03/2024 09:25:00
Ministry of Defence publishes Defence Drone Strategy, setting out how the UK will become a world leader in uncrewed defence systems across all domains.
The Regulatory Horizon Council publish report on regulation for quantum technology applications01/03/2024 15:05:00
The Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) has published the awaited report Regulating Quantum Technology Applications to set out a pro-innovation approach to regulating quantum technologies.
Shadow Defence Secretary announces Labour's pledges to reform UK Defence29/02/2024 16:10:00
Speaking at the Policy Exchange yesterday, in a keynote address the Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey outlined a series of reforms Labour would make to the Ministry of Defence should it form a government after the general election.
UK Government release new guide for telecoms RDI funding and opportunities29/02/2024 14:05:00
What better a location or occasion than Mobile World Congress to launch a brand new guide outlining the UK government's research, development and innovation funding and opportunities?
techUK response to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Consultation on Climate Change Agreements (CCA) new Scheme28/02/2024 16:25:00
techUK with the help of SLR Consulting, responded to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) consultation on the new Climate Change Agreements (CCA) scheme - on behalf of our data centre sector members.
Spring Budget 2024: techUK members will be watching for progress on the Government’s science and tech ambitions28/02/2024 15:25:00
At the Budget the Chancellor is expected to prioritise tax cuts for the public, however techUK members will still want to see progress on the Government’s science and tech ambitions.
UK Government release guide for telecoms research, development and innovation funding and opportunities28/02/2024 11:20:00
Yesterday, 27 February, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology's (DSIT) Digital Infrastructure team released a telecoms research, development and innovation current funding and opportunities at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. techUK's Head of Telecoms and Spectrum Policy is on the ground at MWC and saw Minister Lopez make the announcement this morning.