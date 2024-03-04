techUK's first Emerging Space Technologies report is now live!

techUK has published its first Emerging Space Technologies Industry Perspective Report, which explores the opportunities that will be created by the growing commercialisation of space.

This comprehensive analysis – informed by a four-month 'sprint campaign' led by Rory Daniels, techUK's Programme Manager for Emerging Technologies - unveils a blueprint for the UK to emerge as a leading force in the rapidly evolving space industry.

Click the image to download the full report

The report highlights a pivotal moment akin to the invention of the Internet, with the emergence of the New Space Economy poised to redefine entire industries, both on Earth and in space. Whilst access to space was once exclusively the domain of governments, today the space sector is witnessing a surge of commercial activity, creating unparalleled opportunities for innovation and economic growth.

The UK space sector already generates £17.5 billion of economic value and employs over 48,000 people, however, it holds the potential for even greater expansion, with profound implications for virtually every facet of industry. Some industries, such as telecommunications, will be reshaped, with the introduction of new products, services, producers, and consumers. Others, like data centres, will be redefined as their business models and purposes evolve. Many more industries will be created as new solutions to problems emerge as a by-product of the growing commercialisation of space.

Click here for the full press release