techUK’s key takeaways from Cenex Expo 2024

The techUK team attended the annual conference focussing on net zero and connected and automated transport.

At this year’s Cenex Expo, we explored the latest developments in Connected and Autonomous Mobility (CAM). Key discussions focused on regulatory next steps, infrastructure challenges, and emerging use cases that promise to shape the future of automated transportation. We’ve summarised some of the key learnings from the conference below.

1. Regulatory next steps

A key discussion evolved around the implementation of the Automated Vehicles Act (AV Act). Industry stakeholders highlighted the pressing need for a cohesive regulatory framework that can guide the deployment of CAM technologies. This framework must not only address safety and operational standards but also provide long-term certainty to encourage investment and innovation.

It was raised that the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) must focus on consulting and implementing the UK’s framework to enable deployment by 2026. Meeting this timeline is essential to ensuring the UK remains competitive within the global CAM sector.

Ensuring safe, reliable, and scalable deployment of automated systems requires a holistic approach. The need for a better cooperation between vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure providers, and regulators was underscored, as this alignment is critical to building the minimum operational standards necessary for CAM. These standards will need to cover a broad spectrum of factors, from how vehicles interact with connectivity networks to the robustness of physical infrastructure.

2. Infrastructure and networks

Discussions also highlighted the crucial role of infrastructure and connectivity in the success of CAM. While technology on-board vehicles means AVs do not rely on external physical or digital infrastructure to operate, large-scale CAM deployment will require the upgrades that are needed for the digital age. It was pointed out that connectivity requirements—such as service access and optimisation—are not yet fully met, especially given the lack of mobile network coverage on many UK roads. This shortfall hampers the growth of CAM, as there is little incentive for mobile network operators to invest in expanding coverage. National leadership and coordination are needed to address these gaps and align infrastructure development with the evolving needs of CAM and connected systems in general.

The importance of data in this ecosystem was also emphasised, underscoring the necessity of robust data services to support CAM operations. The ability to verify and validate these systems using real-time data will be essential in building trust, ensuring safety, and supporting the expansion of CAM across various use cases.

3. Use-Cases and Business Models

The event also explored various CAM use cases, with a strong focus on public transport and personal mobility solutions. These developments are seen as key to transforming public transport, offering both environmental and operational benefits.

In the realm of public transport strategies for the commercialisation of automated systems were discussed. These included transit solutions such as automated buses, shuttles and pods which aim to reduce operational costs while improving efficiency. Reduced infrastructure and operational costs were cited as significant opportunities for growth, especially in industrial and rural settings.

Conclusion

This year’s Cenex Expo offered valuable insights into the future of CAM in the UK and around the world. The discussions underscored the need for collaboration among regulators, industry leaders, and infrastructure providers to create the conditions necessary for the widespread deployment of CAM technologies. With regulatory clarity, robust infrastructure, and practical business models in place, the potential for CAM to revolutionise both public transport and personal mobility is increasingly within reach. However, achieving this vision will require sustained effort and investment across all sectors involved.