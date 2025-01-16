Teenagers charged with murder following bus stabbing

David Malone of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge two teenagers with murder following the tragic death of Kelyan Bokassa in Woolwich on January 7, 2025.

“The boys, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named at this stage in legal proceedings, will appear at Bromley Youth Court for a first hearing on Thursday January 16.

“Our thoughts remain with Kelyan’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active and each of the defendants has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."