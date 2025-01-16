Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Teenagers charged with murder following bus stabbing
David Malone of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge two teenagers with murder following the tragic death of Kelyan Bokassa in Woolwich on January 7, 2025.
“The boys, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named at this stage in legal proceedings, will appear at Bromley Youth Court for a first hearing on Thursday January 16.
“Our thoughts remain with Kelyan’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active and each of the defendants has the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."
Notes to editors
- David Malone is Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for London North, with responsibility for the London Homicide Team.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps-london-north-london-south/news/teenagers-charged-murder-following-bus-stabbing
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Doctor jailed for sexually assaulting female patients14/01/2025 16:20:00
A GP from Salford has been jailed after being found guilty of sexually assaulting women whilst examining them.
Ex-takeaway worker is ordered to pay back £3.1m after money laundering conviction13/01/2025 14:10:00
A former takeaway worker who laundered the proceeds of fraud, which saw her rise from living above a restaurant to residing in a multi-million pound rented house, in an affluent part of North London, has been ordered to pay back more than £3.1 million or face extra time in jail.
A dealer of unreleased and stolen famous musicians’ tracks is sentenced03/01/2025 15:10:00
A dealer of stolen unreleased music from famous musicians via the dark web through cryptocurrency exchanges has been today sentenced/imprisoned (3 January 2025).
Charges authorised over Manchester Airport incident20/12/2024 14:05:00
Two men have been charged with offences after an incident at Manchester Airport on 23 July 2024.
Former police officer and his mother sentenced after perverting course of justice by burying evidence in garden18/12/2024 16:20:00
Former police officer Lewis Edwards and his mother Rebekah Edwards have been sentenced after attempting to conceal crucial evidence following an online child abuse and blackmail case.
Woman sentenced after milkshake thrown at parliamentary candidate17/12/2024 12:20:00
A woman has been sentenced after throwing a milkshake at a prospective Member of Parliament during a campaign event earlier this year.
Prosecutors publish updated ‘deception as to sex’ guidance13/12/2024 16:25:00
UPDATED prosecution guidance, which clarifies the law on when deceiving someone or failing to disclose birth sex could affect consent in rape cases, has been published today by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Man sentenced for planning terrorist attack at law firm12/12/2024 17:15:00
A man who planned a terrorist attack at a London law firm and made a threat to kill a solicitor has been sentenced to a hospital order.