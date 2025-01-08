Temporary suspension of business rates agents

Agents suspended as the VOA investigates a potential breach of its standards.

The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) has temporarily suspended two business rates agents, Rateable Value Experts and Re-Rates UK. This is while we investigate a potential serious breach of our agent standards.

The suspension means we will not work with, or accept any information from, these agents while we investigate the potential breach.

We have written to affected customers. We cannot comment further while investigations are ongoing.

Our VOA agent standards set out clear expectations for agents regarding:

their behaviour

their professional practice

the service they provide to their customers

We take breaches of our agent standards very seriously. We will always take action if we substantiate a breach of the standards.

You should be cautious of any agent who:

tries to pressure you to make a decision or sign a contract

says they are acting on behalf of the VOA or forwards emails they claim are from the VOA

demands large sums of money up front

makes claims about ‘unclaimed credits’ or similar

Remember – you don’t have to use an agent to manage your business rates.

You can challenge your rateable value through our online service. This service is free to use.

If you want an agent to manage your business rates, use our checklist to choose an agent. Don’t let an agent choose you.

We also have guidance on staying safe from scammers.

We collect evidence of poor agent behaviour and practices in the course of our work. This evidence allows us to proactively address issues or concerns.

If you are concerned about poor behaviour by agents, send any evidence to agentstandards@voa.gov.uk.