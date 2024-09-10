Ten years of forecasting beyond the skies

The Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre (MOSWOC) celebrates ten years of operations this week, looking back on a decade of forecasting potential impacts from the Sun.

Since becoming fully operational in 2014, MOSWOC has forecasted and monitored thousands of space weather events, helping key industries take steps to manage the risks posed by our dynamic Sun.

One of just a handful of 24/7 space weather forecasting centres in the world, MOSWOC is constantly monitoring the Sun for space weather activity, including solar flares, solar radiation storms, and coronal mass ejections which lead to geomagnetic storms here on Earth.

Met Office Chief Executive Penny Endersby, Met Office Head of Space Weather Mark Gibbs and Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office Abena Oppong-Asare MP.

Since its creation, MOSWOC has issued over 1000 warnings for space weather, helping to provide satellite operators and other critical infrastructure providers with advanced notice so they can consider necessary actions to minimise any impacts on the public.

A new independent report released this week suggests that the Met Office’s space weather capability will be worth over £600million to the UK over the next decade.

In addition to operational forecasting, MOSWOC plays an active role in the international scientific community for the advancement of space weather sciences, helping to develop global monitoring and forecasting capability and advance scientific understanding.

Met Office Space Weather Manager Simon Machin recently said:

“We’re proud to have been at the forefront of space weather forecasting over the last ten years. “While many people will know about space weather from being responsible for the beautiful auroral displays we sometimes see, our forecasts have helped satellite operators and key infrastructure to mitigate impacts from severe space weather events and will continue to do so in the future. “The next decade will encapsulate huge leaps forward for global space weather forecasting, with a number of projects set to enhance international capability, including the launch of the European Space Agency Vigil mission, which will provide a side-on view of the Sun to enhance forecast accuracy.”

Find out more about space weather forecasting at the Met Office.