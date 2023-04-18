TfL announces travel advice for Londoners and visitors during the weekend of the Coronation

All TfL services will be running with no planned closures on the network on the day of the Coronation.

Some road closures will be in place in central London to enable events to take place

Public transport will be the best way of travelling around the capital during the historic weekend

Other operators' services will be running as normal on the day of the Coronation and customers should check with their operator for travel advice across the weekend

Transport for London (TfL) is looking forward to welcoming Londoners and visitors to the capital to mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday 6 May. On the day of the Coronation, all TfL's public transport network will be running with no planned closures, supporting customers to travel around London.

TfL services may be very busy, particularly during the day on Saturday at key transport interchanges, but customers will be able to get to where they need to go. Some short-term safety measures such as queuing, temporary station or road closures, or changes to the way customers enter or exit a station may be necessary.

Due to road closures, some bus routes in the Westminster area will be diverted or will stop short of their destination. For the latest information on how buses are running, see TfL's bus status updates. Night Tube and Overground services will be running Friday 5 and Saturday 6 May. People should avoid driving in central London and use routes that avoid the area if they are not attending the events.

Many popular central London locations, including the Royal Parks, are accessible by foot. TfL's West End Walking Map covers the Westminster area where Coronation events will be taking place. Cycling is also a fantastic option for those not attending events. Some roads will be closed and Cycleway 3 will have temporary changes to operation around Buckingham Palace and Constitution Hill. Those cycling may have to walk at some locations with their bike if it's busy. Hiring a Santander Cycle costs £1.65 for journeys up to 30 minutes. Simply download the Santander Cycles app or go to any docking station terminal with your bank card and touch the screen to get started. There's no need to book - hire a Santander Cycle, ride it, then return it to any docking station.

It is recommended that customers plan ahead, allow more time for their journeys and use TfL's real-time information to see how services are operating. A dedicated page offering travel advice for the Coronation weekend is available at

https://tfl.gov.uk/status-updates/major-works-and-events/coronation. For the latest information on how services are operating, use the TfL Go app or visit www.tfl.gov.uk.

In addition to the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May, a special Coronation Concert will be taking place at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May. More information about these events, including advice on how to view them is available at coronation.gov.uk

Street Parties will be taking place across London and some residential roads will be temporarily closed. Local authorities will have details of the roads affected in local areas.

Andy Lord, London's Transport Commissioner, yesterday said:

"We are delighted that London is hosting ceremonial events for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and look forward to welcoming visitors and Londoners alike onto the transport network for this historic occasion. We expect central London to be very busy and the large-scale events will mean road closures in central London, so I'd advise people to check before they travel. I'd also encourage Londoners and those visiting to mark the celebrations to make the most of the public transport options, as there are no planned closures."

