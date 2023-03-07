TfL celebrates National Careers Week with a variety of apprenticeship roles

Applications for more than 170 apprenticeship roles now open in a wide variety of areas - giving many an opportunity to take on new, exciting careers in transport

TfL is offering placements from GCSE-equivalent to degree level for roles in Engineering, Sustainability, Technology, Finance and more

Transport for London (TfL) is marking National Careers Week (6-12 March) 2023 by highlighting the range of apprenticeship placements available for those looking for a role in shaping London.

Over the years, TfL's apprenticeship roles have provided thousands of people the essential skills needed to go on to find careers in transport and further afield. The extensive apprenticeship programmes offer roles in many sectors including Commercial Real Estate, Human Resources, Sustainability, Software Development and Civil Engineering.

There are currently more than 170 apprenticeships available to apply for at TfL, ranging from Levels 2 to 6, meaning that there's an opportunity for all, regardless of their level of education. People working on a Level 2 apprenticeship will earn the equivalent of 5 GCSEs, while those on a Level 6 apprenticeship would earn a degree while gaining the essential work experience they need to further their careers.

Fiona Brunskill, Chief People Officer at TfL, said: "We are extremely proud of the apprenticeships and placements we provide, giving many a chance to take on new challenges and set themselves on the way to finding new careers. Over the years many people have started their careers via one of our schemes and then progressed within the organisation to become industry leaders. Our apprenticeships are a fantastic way to learn a profession, gain qualifications and earn at the same time."

Safaa Essalhi, a first year Non-Destructive Testing Apprentice, said: "I test our vehicles and station assets ensuring they're safe to run. From practicing hand-fitting skills, to welding, I've gained such varied experience. Most importantly though, I've been able to get out of my comfort zone! Joining as an apprentice at TfL has been a privilege. I've always admired how fast paced it is here and how we use technology.

"It excites me knowing that everyday coming into work I have something new to learn. I'm proud to be a part of TfL's ambition to push sustainability within transport".

Tasia Joseph, Signals Apprentice said: "I was attracted to the endless opportunities for growth and development in my engineering career and the diverse environment here at TfL, so I felt welcomed being a woman in a predominantly male based subject."

TfL is dedicated to bringing a diverse range of people into transport and, through their wider employability work to help people overcome barriers to successful careers, TfL has seen an increase the number of women joining teams across typically male dominated areas with a recent intake seeing an increase in the proportion of women rise from 20 per cent in 2018 to 29 per cent in 2022.

As a member of the Government's Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network, TfL is also working to ensure people from all backgrounds can benefit from these apprenticeship schemes and has seen the percentage of people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds hired from 35 per cent in 2018 to 46 per cent in 2022.

As the climate crisis continues to impact London and the wider world, TfL has recently introduced a Sustainability Apprenticeship Scheme utilising the Environmental Practitioner apprenticeship standard. This scheme sees apprentices learn environmental and sustainability skills and apply these across TfL to develop tools and processes to help TfL continue to be the strong, green heartbeat for London.

TfL also supports apprenticeships in its supply chain across the country and in the built environment industry. The long-running TfL Supplier Skills and Construction Skills programmes which, alongside partners in the TfL supply chain around the UK and in partnership with Skills Centre and the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), has helped hundreds of people gain the skills they need to take on roles in their chosen fields including an increasing number of women and people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds helping to improve diversity in these industries

Additionally, graduate, year-in-industry and internship roles are also advertised throughout the year with roles in areas such as Quantity Surveying, Fire Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Planning and Development available to help university leavers take their first steps into their careers. Those interested can register their interest in the roles through the website ready for the next intake in 2024.

Successful applicants will start their apprenticeships this September. For more information about TfL's career options please visit: tfl.gov.uk/careers/