TfL Invites Londoners to have their say on proposals for new sections of the Superloop

Transport for London (TfL) is inviting people to have their say on proposals for the latest game-changing express bus routes that would form part of the proposed Superloop bus network.

The new SL2 (Walthamstow Central to North Woolwich), SL3 (Thamesmead to Bromley) and SL5 (Bromley to Croydon) services would be a significant addition to the bus network in south and east London, providing additional bus capacity in busy locations and encouraging more sustainable journeys. The proposed routes would also allow for quicker journey times and additional transport options in Bromley, Croydon, North Woolwich and Walthamstow.

TfL will also make service enhancements to two Superloop services from 19 August. The SL7 between Heathrow and West Croydon will double in frequency so that buses run every 15 minutes instead of every 30. The SL8 between Uxbridge and White City will see its timetable extended so that buses run earlier and later than currently.

Last week TfL launched route SL8, the very first route to carry the Superloop branding. Three other express routes are being rebranded and renumbered over the summer to help customers easily identify the Superloop express services.

More than 95 per cent of Londoners live within 400 metres of a bus stop, and with the Mayor’s Hopper fares offering unlimited journeys within an hour for just £1.75, buses are the most accessible, available and affordable form of public transport. When complete, the proposed new routes would be part of the Superloop, a major expansion of outer London’s network circling London whilst connecting town centres, hospitals, schools and transport hubs . Supported by funding provided by the Mayor of London, the Superloop is a key part of his commitment to improving the bus network in outer London and could add more than four million additional kilometres to London's bus network. This is in order to strengthen and improve public transport options to maximise the benefits of the London-wide ULEZ expansion.

Proposals for route SL2 mean that it would run alongside part of the existing route 123 between Walthamstow and Ilford, and would serve Barking and the eastern Royal Docks which are expected to see busier transport services in the future. The SL2 would run every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes during evenings and Sundays. During Monday to Saturday daytimes there would be a combined frequency at the shared stops on the proposed SL2 and the 123 of buses of around 11 buses per hour. The consultation is now open at https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/sl2-superloop until 4 September.

In addition, proposals for route SL3 mean that the service would run alongside part of the existing route 301 between Thamesmead and Bexleyheath, and the 269 bus route between Bexleyheath and Bromley. The SL3 would run every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes during evenings and Sundays. During Monday to Saturday daytimes there would be a combined frequency at the common stops on the proposed SL3 and the 301, and the proposed SL3 and the 269 of around ten buses per hour. The consultation is now open at https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/sl3-superloop until 4 September.

Finally, proposals for route SL5 mean that this new express route would run between Bromley North and Croydon Town Centre. The SL5 would run every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes during evenings and Sundays.

Data from an existing limited stop express service, the X140 which is now the SL9, shows that over 40 per cent of users of the route have interchanged from another bus, showing the benefits of the Hopper Fare and the desire to travel by express services. The consultation is now open at https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/sl5-superloop until 4 September.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "The proposed Superloop will be a gamechanger for travel around outer London, delivering quicker links to transport hubs, town centres, schools and hospitals. I am delighted that last week we launched the first Superloop buses, and now we’re asking Londoners to have their say on proposals for some of the new Superloop routes. I’m excited about the benefits these new services could bring by providing Londoners with more alternatives to private car use, and helping us to build a better, greener London for everyone. I encourage all Londoners to respond to the consultation."

Geoff Hobbs, Director of Public Transport Service Planning: "Buses are an important life line for millions of Londoners each year. The proposed Superloop has an important role to play as we aim to increase the number of customers choosing to travel by bus across London and make the network zero-carbon by 2030. The proposed routes would become a key part of the capital's transport network and provide a vital link for people living in, working in and visiting outer London Feedback from customers is hugely important and I would urge everyone to respond to the consultation. This will enable us to create a bus service which benefits everyone travelling throughout the areas."

Michael Roberts, Chief Executive of London TravelWatch, said: “We welcome the proposed new Superloop bus services as we know that many people value being able to travel across boroughs so they can then connect to local transport interchanges. The express services will need to have bus priority measures in place though to make sure that passengers don’t get stuck in traffic jams.

“In theory Superloop should make it easier for people in outer London boroughs to get around for work, healthcare appointments, schools and shopping trips. We need these extra services to be in place as soon as possible and that’s why we’re encouraging people to respond to TfL’s local consultations.”

Councillor Jas Athwal, Leader of Redbridge Council said: “Many families living in outer London boroughs like Redbridge rely on bus routes in our everyday lives and the proposed Superloop will make a huge positive difference, connecting outer London boroughs and cutting down journey times.

The Superloop consultation is a great opportunity for local people to have our say and help shape plans for an enhanced bus service around the capital.”