TfL launches exclusive two-for-one offer with Historic Royal Palaces

Discounted entry available for the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace when travelling using the TfL network

Customers can also enjoy 30 per cent off at SEA LIFE London Aquarium, Madame Tussauds London and three other Merlin Entertainments attractions

Transport for London (TfL) has teamed up with Historic Royal Palaces to offer customers an exclusive offer for 2023, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London tourism campaign. TfL customers can now enjoy two-for-one entry at three top attractions seven days a week, simply by travelling to them using the TfL network until the end of March.

This exclusive offer for the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace follows on from the weekday only offer available last year. The discount is available for up to three adults in one transaction excluding 11 - 19 February and tickets must be claimed in person at the ticket office. All customers need to do is show proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and contactless app. Customers are advised to be quick if wanting to visit Kensington Palace as the discount can only be enjoyed until 5 February when the palace will close to set up the new and exciting exhibition, 'Crown to Couture', opening on 5 April.

Not to be missed for 2023, a new immersive installation at Hampton Court Palace will explore changing notions of beauty through history. Opening on 14 January 'Permissible Beauty' will bring together iconic 17th Century portraits alongside contemporary portraits of six leading figures in the Black Queer British community to examine shifting ideas of beauty. Alternatively, the world famous Crown Jewels can be seen at the Tower of London, or the expert guides are on hand at Kensington Palace for anyone wanting to learn more about the royals who have made the Palace their home.

TfL's 30 per cent off discount at five of Merlin Entertainments' biggest attractions - Shrek's Adventure! London, Madame Tussauds London, London Dungeon, SEA LIFE London Aquarium and The lastminute.com London Eye - is also back until 31 March.

TfL customers can enjoy 30 per cent off entry for up to four people when they book in advance by visiting http://londoneye.com/TfL using the code 'CityOffer'. This means for an unforgettable experience to Shrek's Adventure! London, entry for two adults and two children (aged 3-15) would cost £76.60, instead of £108. Upon arrival, customers must simply prove they have travelled using TfL's network using the TfL Oyster and contactless app.

There's an opportunity to explore what life is really like in The Swamp at Shrek's Adventure! London. A whole host of famous faces including Stormzy, Little Mix and Mo Salah can be seen at Madame Tussauds London, and customers can get up close and personal with London's dark history at the London Dungeon.

Up to four children aged under 11 years old travel for free with a fare-paying adult on TfL's network. Children aged 17 and under can also get free or discounted travel with a Zip Oyster photocard. Customers benefit from TfL's most affordable fares by travelling off-peak and using pay as you go on contactless or Oyster. All bus and tram passengers also benefit from the Mayor's Hopper fare, which allows unlimited journeys for the price of one when carried out within an hour of first touching in.

TfL's partnership with some of London's most beloved attractions, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London campaign, aims to make public transport more appealing and encourage Londoners to enjoy the city's cultural gems and unique attractions. The Mayor launched his Let's Do London campaign in 2021 to support the capital's tourism industry after the devastating impact of the pandemic and travel restrictions saw the number of overnight stays in the capital more than halve.

Julie Dixon, TfL's Customer Director, said:

'We're really pleased that our exclusive two for one discount at Historic Royal Palaces is now available seven days a week, meaning even more of our customers can benefit simply by travelling on the TfL network. With many of us feeling the pinch after Christmas, these offers are a great way of enjoying a day out with your family or friends at some of London's best attractions for less.'

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor, Culture and the Creative Industries, said:

'Making London's brilliant attractions affordable couldn't be more important. So as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London campaign, TfL, Historic Royal Palaces and Merlin Entertainments have teamed up to offer discounted tickets. Londoners and visitors can enjoy more of our city for less as we continue to build a better, fairer, and more prosperous London for everyone.'

Kizzie Burkett, Marketing Manager at Historic Royal Palaces - the charity that cares for the Tower of London, Hampton Court and Kensington Palace - said:

'We're delighted to continue our partnership with TfL into 2023, helping to make our iconic palaces more affordable for Londoners as they travel around the city. Whether it is discovering the Crown Jewels, visiting Henry VIII's Hampton Court Palace or exploring Kensington Palace - the childhood home of Queen Victoria - we look forward to giving TfL customers days out they'll remember forever.'

Sara Holt, Merlin Entertainments Midway UK Sales and Marketing Director, said:

'We are really pleased to continue our partnership with TfL and extend our offer of 30 per cent off at our five amazing central London attractions. What better way to beat the January blues than joining a host of famous faces at Madame Tussauds London or scaring yourself silly at the London Dungeon!'

All terms and conditions apply. For more information, please visit www.tfl.gov.uk/deals

Notes to editors:

Offer is only valid on TfL journeys that appear on the TfL Oyster and contactless app, excluding journeys made on Santander Cycles

Download the TfL Oyster and contactless app here: http://tfl.gov.uk/fares/how-to-pay-and-where-to-buy-tickets-and-oyster/tfl-oyster-and-contactless-app

Historic Royal Palaces terms and conditions: This offer applies to standard daytime admissions only and is not valid for evening events. To qualify for the offer, one person from each party must show proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and contactless app at the ticket office, which must be downloaded and logged into in advance. The offer must be claimed in person at either the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace or the Kensington Palace ticket office and is not available online. One purchase applies to one palace only, and the free ticket cannot be used at a different palace. Discount valid until 31 March 2023, on the days that the palace is open (check www.hrp.org.uk for more details) and is subject to the restrictions below. Discount for Kensington Palace is valid until 5 February 2023 when the palace will be closed for refurbishment. If the visit slot is full at the time of arrival due to necessary capacity limits, the visit(s) will need to wait until the next available time slot. The coupon is not valid alongside other offers. Please check offer valid dates prior to your visit as they may be subject to change

www.thedungeons.com, www.madetussauds.com/london, www.shreksadventure.com/london, https://www.londoneye.com/ Merlin Entertainments terms and conditions: Please note that certain attractions are only open on certain dates/periods of time. Adult is 16 and over, entry is free for children under 3 years of ages, visitors 15 years and under must be accompanied by a person aged 18 and over at Madame Tussauds London, London Dungeon, SEA LIFE London Aquarium, The lastminute.com London Eye and Shrek's Adventure! London for children aged 6-12 years old. The Dungeons aren't suitable for people of a nervous disposition or very young children: entry is at the discretion of the parent/guardian. All attraction information is subject to change; please check the attraction website(s) before your visit. Please visit www.visitsealife.com/london/

Contactless or Oyster allows customers to travel flexibly by simply touching in and out and only paying for the journeys make, reducing the need to queue or buy tickets in the station. They will also benefit from daily and weekly capping meaning customers never pay more than an equivalent Travelcard for their travel to, from or within Zones 1-6. Real-time travel information is also available via the TfL website or the free TfL Go app

Off-peak travel applies weekdays between 9:30am and 3:59pm, after 7:00pm and anytime during weekends and bank holidays

More information about free and discounted travel can be found here: https://www.tfl.gov.uk/fares/free-and-discounted-travel

Through the Let's Do London campaign, the Mayor has been working with London's business growth and destination agency, London & Partners, and the London Tourism Recovery Board, to encourage Londoners and tourists across the world to enjoy the capital by shining a spotlight on the world-leading range of attractions and entertainment

