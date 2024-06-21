TfL launches ten new Cycleways across London

The new routes connect communities in areas including Stratford, New Cross, Barnet, Walthamstow and Ealing.

The new Cycleways are enabling Londoners to travel more easily and safely around the capital

These routes connect even more of London's communities contributing to the target of 40 per cent of Londoners living within 400m of a high-quality cycle network by 2030

TfL has also published new user-friendly maps showing the local Cycleway networks, to help people plan their cycling journeys

Transport for London (TfL) has launched ten new Cycleways across London, designed to make cycling safer and easier around the capital. The new routes add another 35km to London's growing strategic cycle network.

TfL and the boroughs' continued work to develop Cycleways in London means the strategic cycle network has more than quadrupled in size from 90km in 2016 to 390km in June 2024. Delivering high-quality new Cycleways will support Londoners of all backgrounds and abilities to cycle safely, encouraging greater diversity in cycling.

The new Cycleways that further expand the network in London include:

Cycleway – Folkestone Gardens to New Cross and Greenwich to Lewisham

Two new links to Cycleway 10 (Waterloo to Greenwich) running through Lewisham, adding an additional 3km to the network

Cycleway – Stratford to Woodgrange Park

A new 3km link to Cycleway 2 (Aldgate to Stratford), through the east of Newham

Cycleway 51 – Burnt Oak to Colindale

The first Cycleway in Barnet, connecting two town centres

Cycleway 60 – Chingford to Walthamstow via Ainsile Wood

A new route which connects to Cycleway 24 (Tottenham Hale to Woodford New Road) and beyond to the comprehensive network of Cycleways in Waltham Forest

Cycleway 61 – Chingford to Walthamstow via Highams Park

A new Cycleway connecting the Waltham Forest Cycleways to the north of the borough from Chingford to Walthamstow

Cycleway 8 – Lambeth Bridge to Battersea

An upgrade to this 3km route along Chelsea Embankment and Grosvenor Road and conversion to a Cycleway. This route connects to the Cycleway between Oval and Pimlico

Cycleway 40 – Ealing to Greenford and Ealing to Brentford

Two new links to Cycleway 40, running through Ealing and into Hounslow adding an additional 10km with a connection to Cycleway 9 (Brentford to Hammersmith)

Cycleway – Hanwell to Greenford

A new 3km Cycleway link from Uxbridge Road to Greenford connecting to Cycleway 40 (Greenford to Ealing)

For the launch of the Cycleways, TfL has created new user-friendly maps that show where the routes are and how they connect to create local networks. This follows on from the recent launch of TfL Cycle Sundays, which offers a range of easy-to-follow leisure cycle routes and maps across London to explore the capital on Sundays. The campaign has been developed in collaboration with leading cycling organisations and aims to offer beginner friendly journeys for Londoners, backed up by a range of support to make it even easier to try out cycling for the first time, or after a break.

TfL is making significant progress in transforming outer London for people walking and cycling. The completion of the new routes follow the recent completion of Cycleway 4 in March, which enables people to cycle safety from London Bridge to Greenwich. Further Cycleways are planned this year across outer London including the construction of two of the biggest Cycleways in London: Cycleway 9 (Hammersmith to Brentford) in Brentford and Cycleway 23 (Dalston to Lea Bridge) in Hackney. Both Cycleways are planned to be completed by late 2024.

The most recent provisional safety data published earlier this month shows that the number of people injured while cycling dropped by 5.7 per cent from 2022 to 2023, while the number of daily cycle journeys increased by 6.3 per cent over the same period.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, yesterday said:

"Expanding London's cycleway network is key to enabling more Londoners to choose cycling as their mode of transport for shorter trips. These ten new routes connect communities in areas including Stratford, New Cross, Barnet, Walthamstow and Ealing and will support Londoners of all backgrounds and abilities to cycle safely as the Mayor builds a fairer, safer greener London for everyone"

Helen Cansick, TfL's Head of Healthy Streets Investment, yesterday said:

"We are really pleased to see a network of Cycleways continuing to emerge across more of outer London and these are helping to unlock safer cycling for all Londoners. These high-quality cycling networks bring a range of benefits to local communities and we are continuing to work closely with boroughs and invest in further active travel schemes. We look forward to connecting even more Londoners to our cycle network and make cycling more accessible to all."

TfL's updated Cycling Action Plan 2, published last year, highlights the fundamental role cycling plays in making a greener, more progressive, modern city. The plan outlines why it is essential to broaden the appeal of cycling to a more diverse range of Londoners to ensure cycling levels continue to increase at pace and that all Londoners benefit from the health and economic benefits of cycling. TfL's research shows that people from under-represented groups are open to taking up cycling, but experience different barriers, and the plan outlines ambitious evidence-led measures to support these groups by addressing these barriers.

