TfL sets out plans to transform Catford town centre, reducing road danger and making it easier and safer
Proposed changes include moving the South Circular at Catford Road to a new position south of Laurence House, introducing new pedestrian crossings and providing new two-way segregated cycle lanes
Transport for London (TfL) is asking people to have their say on newly unveiled plans to transform Catford town centre, reducing road danger and making it easier and safer for people walking, cycling and using the bus in Catford. Making roads safer for everyone is vital to a sustainable transport network and forms a key part of the Mayor's Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury on the capital's transport network.
TfL is proposing multiple changes to the area, including moving the South Circular Road (Catford Road) to run through the existing Canadian Avenue car park at Laurence House. TfL would also simplify the road network by removing the one-way system around Plassy Island, making it two-way. These changes would create more space around the relocated road to make significant improvements for all road users, including people walking and cycling. The changes aim to create a largely car-free town centre, making Catford a more enjoyable place for people to live, work and visit, and supporting Lewisham Council's vision for the future of Catford.
Other proposed changes to the area include:
- A new two-way segregated cycle lane along the new section of Catford Road and new segregated cycle lanes along Rushey Green between Catford Road and Brownhill Road
- A wider northbound bus lane on Rushey Green between Brownhill Road and Wildfell Road
- Advanced Stop Lanes and signalised early release for cyclists on all arms of the new junction of Catford Road, Sangley Road and Bromley Road
- Wider footpaths between Catford Bridge station and the town centre
- Three new pedestrian crossings by Catford Bridge station, Sangley Road at the junction with Plassy Road and at Rushey Green's junction with Brownhill Road, as well as improvements to existing pedestrian crossings
- Plans for new tree planting and enhancements to the appearance of the town centre
- The relocation of some bus stops in the town centre. Removing the need for some bus routes to travel around the gyratory system would also make some bus journeys quicker
Tfl also proposes to reduce the speed limit for vehicles on the stretches of TfL roads (A205 and A21) within the planned scheme to 20mph. Collision data shows that the speed at which people are driving or riding is the single most important factor in whether a collision takes place and how severely people are injured.
TfL is asking people to have their say on the changes and a consultation is now open until 5 June at https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk. Feedback from the public is hugely valuable to ensuring that the changes work for everyone, making the local area a safer and more pleasant area to walk, cycle and spend time.
London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman yesterday said:
"Enabling more Londoners to walk, cycle and use public transport is at the heart of the Mayor's vision to build a safer, healthier, cleaner and more sustainable London for everyone and we are determined to continue to build on the increase we've seen in people choosing more sustainable ways to get around the capital.
"This transformative scheme will make it easier and safer for Londoners to walk, cycle and use public transport in Catford town centre. We want to hear what Londoners think of the proposals and the consultation will be open until June, so please do have your say."
Helen Cansick, TfL's Head of Healthy Streets Investment, yesterday said:
"We're determined to ensure that people can walk and cycle safely across the capital and these proposed changes would transform Catford Town Centre, making it an even more attractive place for people to live, work and visit. I'd encourage everyone to take part in our consultation and to have their say as people's feedback will be vital to ensuring the changes work for everyone. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Lewisham Council on developing this exciting scheme."
Cllr Louise Krupski, Lewisham Council's Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Action, yesterday said:
"These proposals will have a transformative impact on Catford and make it much easier for people to walk, cycle and use public transport. The rerouting of the South Circular will help create a largely car-free town centre and is a vital part of the Council's ambition to make Catford the greenest town centre in London, as well as supporting our wider vision for regeneration in Catford."
Last month, TfL launched local engagement on plans to introduce 65km of new 20mph speed limits within the Royal Borough of Greenwich, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Lewisham, Southwark, Wandsworth, Merton, Bromley and Lambeth. TfL is now working to lower speeds on more than 140km of its roads by May 2024 in inner and outer London, after introducing 28km of new lower speed limit schemes in March 2023.
Notes to Editors
- TfL is working closely with Lewisham Council and the Department for Transport to secure funding for the scheme
- During the consultation, there will be a trial of new technology in partnership with Hello Lamp Post, who enable 'chat bot' interaction with items of street furniture or local landmarks as an on-site alternative for the public to receive information about local initiatives. As part of this trial the public will be able to 'chat to the Catford cat' landmark to find out more about the proposals and consultation process
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2023/april/tfl-sets-out-plans-to-transform-catford-town-centre-reducing-road-danger
