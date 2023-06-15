TfL sets out vision to further boost cycling by making it more diverse than ever

TfL’s new Cycling Action Plan sets out new targets for a significant expansion in the capital’s Cycleway network and a big increase in the number of cycle journeys

Plan will see the percentage of Londoners living near the network almost double by 2030, with the number of journeys increasing by a third

TfL’s work to boost the numbers of people cycling is being planned alongside work to boost walking and public transport use, helping to make the transport network even cleaner and more sustainable

Transport for London (TfL) has launched a major new plan which sets out its commitment to further boost cycling numbers across the capital and ensure that people cycling become more representative of London’s diverse communities. The plan, launched on Clean Air Day, will play a vital role in TfL’s continued efforts to make cycling a fundamental part of a greener, more progressive, modern city where everyone who wants to cycle can do so.

The past two decades have seen huge growth in cycling in the capital, with a 155 per cent increase in the number of daily cycle journeys since 2000. This includes a 13 per cent increase in daily cycle journeys between 2019 and 2022, despite Londoners making fewer trips across all transport modes in 2022 than in 2019.

Meanwhile, TfL and London boroughs have more than tripled the size of the London-wide strategic cycle network, from 90 km in 2016 to more than 340km in 2023, meaning that more than one in five Londoners now live near the Cycleway network.

The new Cycling Action Plan sets two major new targets which will help TfL and the boroughs build on recent successes, including:

Growing the number of daily cycle journeys to 1.6 million by 2030, up by a third from 1.2 million in 2022

Ensuring that 40 per cent of Londoners live within 400 metres of the Cycleway network by 2030, up from the current level of 22 per cent in 2022

The plan outlines why it is essential to broaden the appeal of cycling to a more diverse range of Londoners to ensure cycling levels continue to increase at pace and that all Londoners benefit from the health and economic benefits of cycling. TfL’s research shows that people from under-represented groups are open to taking up cycling. The plan outlines ambitious evidence-led measures to support these groups by addressing the barriers they face.

This includes ambitious targets for installing 42,000 secure residential cycle parking spaces by 2030, funding cycle training for more than 40,000 children and 20,000 adults this year and supporting more community-led interventions. TfL will also be exploring the possibility of, subject to funding, adding concessionary fares to the capital’s record-breaking Santander Cycles hire scheme to support the most disadvantaged Londoners.

The Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said:

'Our new Cycling Action Plan sets out our commitment to further boost the numbers of cyclists across our city and increase participation from London’s diverse communities.

'We want London to be the best city in the world to cycle in, and breaking down barriers to participation and access to it is a big part of that. Alongside London’s boroughs and other partners we will continue our efforts to expand cycling to build a greener, fairer city for everyone.'

Christina Calderato, TfL's Director of Transport Strategy and Policy, said:

'Cycling plays a vital role in London’s transport network as we work to tackle road danger, as well as the threats posed by toxic air, the climate emergency and traffic congestion. We’ve made significant progress with cycling in recent years and we recognise that we need to go even further. This plan sets out significant new targets to ensure that cycling is a realistic choice for all Londoners. We’ll continue to work closely with boroughs across the capital, alongside other partners, to make sure that we deliver on cycling for the benefit of everyone.

Mariam Draaijer, CEO of JoyRiders, said:

'Cycling is taking an increasingly important place as transport option in London, not only is it one of the most environmental friendly forms of transport, it also is very affordable, great for physical and mental health and in London often the fastest way of getting around.

'We live in a very diverse city and it has to be our goal to take all communities with us on this journey and help everyone who wants to cycle to overcome their barriers, be it practical or social.'

Ben Foley, Campaigns and Policy Officer at Wheels for Wellbeing, said:

'The Cycling Action Plan really appears to fit with the ambition to tackle the barriers to cycling faced by the most disadvantaged Londoners so as to ensure everyone has the opportunity to cycle. It is really important that Disabled people are able to share in the health and wellbeing advantages of regular cycling. The measures in the plan fit with that happening in London. In particular, we look forward to the new guidance on removing access barriers (such as chicanes and gates). We hope that it will cause a rapid reduction in the number of barriers that cannot be justified as meeting Equality Act 2010 requirements.'

Today, TfL is also launching new guidance on access barriers on shared paths through our parks and by our waterways. The guidance sets out principles of inclusivity in design to make sure shared paths are properly accessible to everyone, including disabled people, older people, pregnant women and children.

Road danger and the fear of collisions are a major barrier to increasing cycling numbers. TfL and London’s boroughs have made significant progress in expanding London’s network of high-quality Cycleways in recent years. The expansion of the network is informed by TfL’s refreshed Strategic Cycling Analysis that highlights more potential in outer London.

The plan also draws on the lessons learnt from recent years. This includes the increasing role of local traffic reduction in complementing and accelerating the delivery of the Cycleway network.

TfL has committed to further measures to ensure that continued progress is made towards its Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury on the roads, including developing a pipeline of transformative junction safety improvements. TfL and London Councils recently announced that they are moving forward with plans to improve road safety in London by making changes to London's pioneering Direct Vision Standard (DVS) based HGV safety permit scheme. Under previously agreed arrangements, from 28 October 2024, HGVs over 12 tonnes will be required to have a minimum three-star DVS rating or fit a system of updated safety features - the Progressive Safe System (PSS) - to the vehicle in order to operate in Greater London.

TfL announced last autumn that it will restart work on paused schemes to make the capital's roads safer and more attractive for those walking and cycling, following vital investment being secured as part of the latest funding agreement with Government. Since April last year, TfL and boroughs have delivered 24km of new or upgraded Cycleways and there are plans to open at least another 40km by March 2024.

TfL has so far reduced danger at 44 junctions across London as part of its Safer Junctions programme, with work on at a further two locations set to start this year. All locations in the Safer Junctions programme had higher-than-average collision rates and this improvement work is a vital part of TfL's Vision Zero ambition.

TfL recently launched local engagement on plans to introduce 28km of new 20mph speed limit on its roads within the boroughs of Camden, Islington, Hackney,

Haringey and Tower Hamlets. The new speed limits would help to make a large area of London safer and more attractive for people in these communities to live, work and play, encouraging more people out of their cars to walk, cycle and use public transport.

