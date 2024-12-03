TfL’s new Christmas map showcases outer London festive attractions

Festive map created by TfL and Visit London showcases Christmas events in Zones 2 and beyond so that Londoners can enjoy seasonal fun on their doorstep.

The newly named London Overground lines and Superloop bus routes are an easy way to get around the capital's neighbourhoods and outer boroughs to explore the full range of festive fun on offer

TfL's 2023 Christmas Tube map highlighted Christmas lights and attractions in central London

As the festive season gets into full swing and popular events in central London sell out, Transport for London (TfL) has teamed up with Visit London to create a map showing festive events outside central London that are all accessible by public transport.

The new Christmas Tube map highlights 19 festive attractions in Zone 2 and beyond and covers boroughs from Croydon to Ealing to Wandsworth and Waltham Forest, with numbers corresponding to the nearest station. From festive light displays to Christmas markets, the map encourages Londoners and visitors to explore more of the capital this winter.

Getting around London this Christmas is easy with the Tube, London Overground, DLR and Elizabeth line as well as tram services and buses. The newly named Overground lines will make it easier to travel between areas outside central London, while the Superloop, with its network of 10 express bus routes, continues to provide fast and efficient links between key outer London town centres and transport hubs. The Mayor's Hopper fare also allows multiple bus journeys within hour for the price of a single fare.

Wandsworth, the Mayor's London Borough of Culture for 2025, has plenty on offer this festive season. You can see Christmas lights being switched on in Southfields on Wednesday 4 December (nearest Tube station Southfields) and the Tooting Christmas Fair also takes place at St Nicholas Church (Tooting Broadway) on Thursday 5 December. Meanwhile Glide (Battersea Power Station), London's only riverside ice rink, is open seven days a week at the iconic power station until 5 January.

The festive cheer can also be experienced in other areas of London:

For young children:

Snow Flurries in Ealing Broadway – every day until New Year's Day (Ealing Broadway station; several routes including SL8)

in Ealing Broadway – every day until New Year's Day (Ealing Broadway station; several routes including SL8) Carrot Cabin at Ealing Broadway – Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 December (travel as above)

at Ealing Broadway – Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 December (travel as above) Father Christmas Storytelling in Greenwich – every weekend from Saturday 30 November to Monday 23 December (Cutty Sark station; routes 129, 177 and 188)

in Greenwich – every weekend from Saturday 30 November to Monday 23 December (Cutty Sark station; routes 129, 177 and 188) Christmas Craft at Walthamstow Library, Wednesday 18 December (Walthamstow Central station; several routes including SL1 and SL2)

at Walthamstow Library, Wednesday 18 December (Walthamstow Central station; several routes including SL1 and SL2) Christmas Wonderland, Enfield – every day until Tuesday 24 December (routes 377 and 456)

Enfield – every day until Tuesday 24 December (routes 377 and 456) Santa's Grotto at Alexandra Palace – until Monday 23 December (routes 184, 221 and W3)

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, yesterday said:

“This December there are a whole host of wonderful events across London and TfL's new Christmas map highlights some of the hidden gems that are happening outside of Zone 1. From Santa's grottos to Christmas markets showcasing the best of London's creatives, there is something for everyone across the capital this festive season. And thanks to the Mayor and TfL, the newly named London Overground lines and Superloop bus routes make it easier than ever to get around, building a better London for everyone.”

Emma Strain, TfL's Customer Director, yesterday said:

“When we think of Christmas in London it's easy to picture sparkling streets and light displays in the West End and big events that get booked up months in advance. There's so much festive fun to be found outside Zone 1 too, catering for all ages and interests, so you can celebrate in your local area or even explore a part of London that's new to you. With plentiful transport options including the London Overground, with its newly named lines for easier navigation, and the Superloop express bus network, it's never been easier to explore the hidden gems of London.”

Those looking to plan a festive day or night out in Zone 1 can take inspiration from TfL's 2023 map "A Christmas Too Big to Miss."

