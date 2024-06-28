Thames Valley Police officer guilty of misconduct in public office

A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer we investigated has admitted misconduct in public office.

PC Matthew Lynch, 36 and based at Slough, pleaded guilty to the offence at the Nightingale Court in the Barbican, London EC1 yesterday (27 June) after the IOPC investigated a report that he abused his position for a sexual purpose.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

PC Lynch admitted forming a personal relationship with a suspect after he had arrested her. He had sexual contact with the woman during the course of the criminal investigation - for which he was officer in charge - from March until June and continued until 31 October after the case had been dropped.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “The police are there to help the people they serve, not exploit them. Abuse of position for a sexual purpose is serious corruption and has absolutely no place in policing.

“PC Matthew Lynch took advantage of a woman he knew was in a vulnerable position, which included welfare concerns, and in doing so damaged her – and the public’s - trust in the police.

“Officers must not, under any circumstances, use their professional position to form a sexual or improper emotional relationship with a vulnerable person.”

We began our investigation in November 2021 after we received a mandatory conduct referral from the force.

Our investigation looked at whether PC Lynch took advantage of his position as a member of the police service to misuse his position, authority or powers in order to pursue the relationship and whether PC Lynch’s actions were in line with local force policies and national guidelines.

During the investigation, we interviewed the police officer, examined his mobile phones and obtained statements from several witnesses, including the woman he had been investigating.

In November 2022, we completed our investigation and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised charges of corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privileges contrary to section 26 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 and perverting the course of justice.

On 24 June this year, the CPS added the charge of misconduct in a public office as an alternative charge, and PC Lynch pleaded guilty to this charge yesterday.

We will now liaise with the force to progress an accelerated misconduct hearing for the officer.