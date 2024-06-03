Thank you, APM volunteers!

Association for Project Management (APM) is proud to have a diverse volunteer community that supports its work to develop and promote the project profession. We spoke with some of them ahead of Volunteers’ Week (3-9 June), which celebrates the contributions of volunteers across the UK.

Andy Baber, Senior Project Manager at Siemens Energy, volunteers with APM’s Midlands Network. He has been volunteering with APM for four years.

What have been some of your personal highlights whilst volunteering with APM?

I have nothing but positive experiences across other volunteers and their approach to the APM Mission [to advance the art, science ad theory of project management].

I’ve organised multiple events for peers and students across the midlands, engaged with the new breed of project managers and added to my network.

Have you found that volunteering has benefitted you or helped you in your career in any way?

My network has grown and I have pushed my boundaries to events I wouldn’t normally have organised and attended, making me a better person and more enthused to continue.

Why do you feel occasions like Volunteers’ Week that highlight and celebrate the contribution of volunteers are important?

It’s nice to reflect as a group and be recognised for the hours out with other volunteers.

Kirstin Polson, Contract/Procurement Manager at Nuclear Restoration Services Ltd, has been volunteering with APM for 18 months. She is a Committee Member and Secretary of APM’s Women in Project Management Interest Network (formerly Specific Interest Network or SIG).

Why did you choose to volunteer with APM?

Getting involved in the WiPM SIG gave me an opportunity to learn, shape and drive the goals for women in project management. I also wanted to pay forward some of my time in volunteering as I have had many benefits from volunteers and mentors supporting me in my career journey.

What have been some of your personal highlights whilst volunteering with APM?

It was fantastic to lead online events for International Women's Day, with excellent feedback on the speakers and range of content. The WiPM SIG went on to win the APM SIG of the Year Award in recognition of its efforts in delivering a range of events and articles that deliver benefits to our members.

Have you found that volunteering has benefitted you or helped you in your career in any way?

Volunteering has been a great way to expand my professional network. I live in rural Scotland so thanks to using online platforms for volunteering I've been able to engage with committee and volunteer members as far as Qatar. I've learned a great deal from those in the WiPM SIG and the volunteer speakers we engage with on both project management and equality, diversity and inclusion. From these interactions, I have been able to grow my own leadership style.

Sheilina Somani, Senior Programme Manager at Positively Project Management, is an APM Board Trustee. In more than 20 years of volunteering, She has been a mentor, education ambassador, a judge at the APM Project Management Awards and a contributor to APM’s Body of Knowledge.

What have been some of your personal highlights whilst volunteering with APM

Seeing my mentees grow and gain confidence and visibility, and feeling part of a community of people who share my passion for our project management profession.

In what ways do APM volunteers help the organisation achieve its goals and help the wider profession?

Volunteers are at the core of this expansion of knowledge, outreach to students and encouraging consistency in qualifications, knowledge and accreditations. The volunteer contributions are priceless – knowledge, community, leadership, collaborative culture and willingness to support the growth and development of others.

Would you say APM’s volunteering programme is making the professional community more diverse and inclusive?

I believe APM has a long journey to achieve inclusion and acceptance. It’s good to see additional characteristics such as neurodiversity, socio-economic background, etc being spoken of. We need to see active allyship – not solely in designated calendar periods such as Pride or Black History Month.

Why do you feel occasions like Volunteers’ Week that highlight and celebrate the contribution of volunteers are important?

They are vital to acknowledge the many unpaid hours contributed by volunteers. They provide opportunity to celebrate the many achievements of the APM volunteer community and in the presenting of awards, will encourage aspirational achievements by others.

If you're interested supporting the development and promotion of the project profession and would like to join APM's volunteer community, visit the Volunteering page on the APM website.