The Bank of England should cut interest rates, says IPPR
Carsten Jung, senior economist at IPPR, reacted to today’s decision by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee
“Inflation is coming down more quickly than many predicted just a few months ago. This is largely due to global supply chains recovering and energy costs falling. But also domestic price pressures are falling quicker than the Bank had anticipated.
“All this shows the Bank of England tightened the screws too much, which is squeezing much needed future growth. The Bank should thus cut rates more quickly than its current plans. The tightening stance by both the Chancellor and the Bank of England contribute to the UK growth falling far behind the USA’s fast recovery.”
