The Big Ambition: What children said about friendship
I often hear from children about the important relationships in their lives and the way these shape their views and experiences. It’s a privilege as Children’s Commissioner to be let into this important window in their lives.
Friendship was a significant theme in The Big Ambition, with children and young people sharing how important their relationships were in providing support and shaping their sense of belonging.
To mark the United Nation’s International Day of Friendship earlier this week, July 30, I am taking a deeper look at what children told The Big Ambition about friendship.
“They should make more areas for kids like playgrounds or cafes to go with friends,” – Girl, 11.
Children and young people were clear in their responses to The Big Ambition: they wanted more youth-focused spaces to spend time with friends and have spaces to make new friends.
A 13-year-old girl said: “I think the government should install more fun places for children to hang out with friends.”
Children did not want there to be financial barriers around accessing these spaces, with many suggesting youth spaces should either be free or discounted for young people.
One 14-year-old girl said: “I think there should be more free youth clubs around the area which young people can attend and make new friends, as this can have a big impact on them personally.”
An adult responding on behalf of a three-year-old boy shared a similar view, saying there should be “more affordable activities for kids and families to socialise more with other kids and make friends.”
Children and young people were vocal about the benefits of friendship in providing them with support, care and love.
One 12-year-old boy highlighted how friends support each other saying young people should “take part in activities and have friends to talk to” as it “helps their mental health and mental wellbeing”.
The Big Ambition saw a number of responses about inclusion and equality, with children wanting their peers to have the same experiences as them.
One 11-year-old girl said: “We should get taught sign language as there is a boy who is deaf in our school, and we need to learn sign language so he doesn’t feel excluded.”
It’s clear that children of all ages deeply value friendship – they just want more opportunities to socialise with their existing friends, meet new friends and make lifelong memories.
They also want society to be fairer with more opportunities for them and their friends. A seven-year-old summed this up saying: “Everyone should be treated equally and fairly, and everyone should be happy.”
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/the-big-ambition-what-children-said-about-friendship/
