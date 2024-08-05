Children’s Commissioner
The Big Ambition: What children said about reading
As a former teacher, head teacher and Multi-Academy Trust leader I know the power that reading has on children’s lives. Both fiction and non-fiction can open a child’s world and expand their minds, introducing them to new concepts and perspectives.
Through stories, children can explore different cultures, histories, and experiences, while non-fiction enables them to satisfy their curiosity and deepen their knowledge. Encouraging a love for reading can ignite a lifelong passion for learning and empower children to reach more of their potential.
I’ve been enjoying the great book recommendations being made on Radio 4’s Today programme over the summer holidays, by Children’s Laureate Frank Cottrell-Bryce and former Laureate Cressida Cowell – the latest in the list of summer reading suggestions was unveiled on this morning’s show.
Using this as inspiration, I wanted to take a deeper look at what children told The Big Ambition about reading.
“The government should give us more opportunities to make a difference and promote the joys of reading in primary and secondary schools.” – girl, 14.
A number of responses to The Big Ambition suggested there should be more time baked into the day to promote reading, with one 13-year-old girl saying: “The government should improve a child’s capabilities of reading, and they should read in school and out of school. This will help improve their literacy.”
The desire for more reading was shared by adults responding on behalf of children. One adult responding on behalf of a four-year-old said: “Support reading by supporting the schools with access to books, and local libraries in relation to after school hours.” This sentiment was also shared by adults on behalf of older children, with one responding on behalf of a 15-year-old boy simply saying: “Encourage reading wherever you can.”
Some raised concerns about the ease of access to books, or to their cost. One nine-year-old girl said there “should be more reading books for children to read to enjoy the reading world.” One adult responding for a five-year-old boy said: “The government need to improve funding available for reading books” while a seven-year-old simply said there should be more “free reading books”.
Children were also conscious that other children might struggle with reading, and wanted opportunities that included them. One 10-year-old girl said schools should “provide support with spelling, reading and writing” for children with dyslexia. Adult were similarly concerned about conditions like dyslexia, with one responding on behalf of an eight-year-old boy to say: “Reading is a fundamental skill and without support some children, including mine, are falling behind.”
While children clearly expressed their love for reading, they also offered solutions to help other children enjoy reading. A 13-year-old boy said schools could “give awards” for reading, and another boy said there should be clubs for “different things for children to do like a reading club”.
One 11-year-old perfectly encapsulates what many said in their responses: “Make more schools have more reading days, where children bring books from home. Also you could have more libraries with children’s books in.”
It’s clear from the responses there is a real love of reading developing among children, and an awareness of its importance as a skill. It’s my sincere hope as Children’s Commissioner that more children fall in love with reading this summer.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/the-big-ambition-what-children-said-about-reading/
