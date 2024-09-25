The Big Conversation podcast

Only one in five children and young people said that people who run the country listen to what they had to say, one of the most negatively answered questions in The Big Ambition survey.

I am determined to use my role as Children’s Commissioner to ensure children’s voices are heard. That’s why I am launching The Big Conversation – a podcast series where I will be sharing the voices and views of England’s children with top decision makers.

If you want to understand what it’s like being a child in England today then please listen in to what young people think, focusing on the most pressing issues children have told me they want to talk about: like education, climate change, online safety, and housing.

In the first episode, released recently, I am joined by three of my Youth Ambassadors, Rylie, Sofia and Maximilian. We discuss their ambitions and some of the big issues facing young people today, including education, online safety, the ongoing impact of the cost-of-living crisis is having on young people, as well as mental health and wellbeing.

Over the coming months, you will hear from me, but most importantly you will hear from my 16 Ambassadors. It’s a chance for them to interview those in power, key decision makers and other influential people; to talk truth to power and a chance for listeners to hear what young people really think.

Over the next few months, you will hear from Ofcom Chief Executive Melaine Dawes, trauma surgeon and NHS England’s national clinical lead for violence reduction Dr Martin Griffiths CBE, Bishop Rachel Treweek as well as many others.

The Big Conversation follows on from The Big Ambition Survey, where I heard directly from children ahead of the general election. In total over the last three years, I have heard from more than one million young people.

It’s clear that this is a generation who are engaged with the world, full of practical solutions and who are optimistic for their futures.

It was also clear in their responses that children and young people were frustrated and felt disempowered because their experiences are rarely reflected in policy making – which only highlight the need for politicians and decision makers to listen and understand children’s views.

As part of The Big Conversation, I am also keen to hear from even more children, so I have launched a new way online for children to tell me about their lives – this is an opportunity for children to share their views and ideas with me anonymously and at any time.

Please enjoy the first episode of The Big Conversation podcast: