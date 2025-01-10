Children’s Commissioner
The changes needed in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill
As Children’s Commissioner, I want England to be the best place for children to grow up, where every child can be safe, healthy and happy. My role was born out of the need to hear children’s voices, who too often are excluded and overlooked in a system designed for adults.
The death of Sara Sharif, and the recent resurfacing of the crimes by grooming gangs have highlighted that too many services children rely on are failing – whether that is children missing out on the benefits of school and education, or children living in social care who, instead of getting the care they deserve and need, grow up in wholly unsuitable and illegal children’s homes.
I am pleased to see the urgency with which the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is being introduced and taken through Parliament. The Bill lays a strong foundation for change for every child. It is an important opportunity to better protect children who are at risk of serious harm or abuse, to better support children with complex needs, and to ensure children currently hidden or missed by public services get the help and protection they need. For these children, change cannot come quickly enough.
Strengths of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill
The Bill includes several significant measures for which I have advocated since taking up the role of Children’s Commissioner in 2021. I have called on successive governments to introduce a unique identifying number for children, as well as a register for all children not in school. Writing these two landmark measures into law will be of huge significance for all children in this country, especially those who face the risk of neglect or abuse outside of school.
The Bill sets out important first steps, but there will be a need for further legislation in this parliament that focuses on children, not least those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). A clear vision of reform for this long-overlooked area of support is crucial and must not be seen in isolation from other improvements to children’s services.
