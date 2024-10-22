The Conduct Committee has published a report on the conduct of a member of the House. This report arises from a report by the independent Commissioner for Standards, following a complaint of bullying and harassment against the member. Following an investigation the Commissioner dismissed the complaint. The complainant appealed against the Commissioner’s finding, and the Conduct Committee has now dismissed the appeal and upheld the Commissioner’s finding that there was no breach of the Code of Conduct in this case.

Both the complainant and the respondent in this case requested anonymity in this case, and to provide further protection to both parties, the Committee has decided, exceptionally, not to publish the Commissioner’s report.

As the complaint has been dismissed, no further consideration by the House is required.

