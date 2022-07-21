The Defence Capability Framework: techUK Summary

techUK has summarised the key commitments set out in the recently published Defence Capability Framework.

Overview

The Defence Capability Framework provides a longer term demand signal to industry. It has been developed in line with current policy and is intended to focus the collective efforts of Government and industry in the areas that matter most; allowing them to adapt to existing and emerging threats. The Defence Capability Framework has been informed by the Integrated Operating Concept (IOpC) and the requirement for UK forces to deter and, if necessary, defeat their adversaries in conflict, as well as compete below the threshold of armed conflict.

The Defence Capability Framework outlines the guiding principles that will inform the approach to investment decisions, how government develop military capability over the next decade and address the enduring capability challenges. Whilst most of the government’s current investment will be on delivering and supporting capabilities that are already in their plan, these capability challenge areas signal their focus for future capability, which should guide industry’s plans.

In this, they recognise that military capability is about more than just equipment, it is the combination and integration of equipment alongside the infrastructure, personnel, information, data, concepts, and training; but given the high level of spend on equipment this paper focuses on equipment capability (both physical and digital) and builds on the plans set out in the 2021 Equipment Plan.

Military Capability Development – shaping the Equipment Plan

The Equipment Plan (EP) 21 articulates the changes that were funded through the increased investment in Defence spending to reflect the changes to deliver the Integrated Review, whilst balancing cost and budget. It details the 10 year programme where, over these years from 2021/22, the government plan to spend £238 billion on equipment procurement and support, which is an increase of £48 billion from the previous EP report.

Guiding Principles for Capability Development

Guiding Capability Principle 1: Deterrence – Credible and Capable. Deterrence is a cornerstone of UK Defence and the need to deter threats will be a key driver of the MOD’s capability requirements.

Guiding Capability Principle 2: Multi Domain and Integrated Capabilities. To maintain operational advantage Defence needs to integrate activity and effects across all five domains, across government and with key allies and partners.

Guiding Capability Principle 3: Readiness, Availability and Deployability. Getting the maximum output from limited resources and ensuring the Armed Forces are able to outpace and outfight the UK’s adversaries are key to our future success.

Guiding Capability Principle 4: Innovation and Experimentation. Increasing the speed of adaptation to the threat and exploitation of technology. The capability of the UK’s adversaries is evolving rapidly, and Defence needs to respond at pace. The exploitation of ideas is fundamental to the development of future capabilities and enhancement of in-service capabilities.

Guiding Capability Principle 5: People, skills and talent. People are a critical component of Defence capability.

Guiding Capability Principle 6: Allied by Design. Working alongside and being interoperable with the UK’s Allies and Partners , especially NATO, is an essential element of delivering Defence outcomes and of Defence capability development.

Guiding Capability Principle 7: Maintaining a balanced and affordable Equipment Programme. An over-heated EP slows delivery and leaves minimal room for adoption of new capability or innovation.

Guiding Capability Principle 8: Mitigation of and adaptation to the effects of Climate Change. Climate Change is already having an impact on both the operating environment and effectiveness of Defence capabilities.

Guiding Capability Principle 9: The importance of the Defence industry to long-term capability advantage. The Defence & Security Industrial Strategy (DSIS) highlighted the importance of capacity and capability of the UK Defence and Security industry to long-term capability advantage, with civil industries being a key factor in future.

Enduring capability challenges and priorities for development

1. Pervasive, Full Spectrum, Multi-Domain Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

2. Multi-Domain Command & Control, Communications and Computers (C4)

3. Secure and Sustain Sub-Threshold Advantage

4. Asymmetric and Hard Power

5. Freedom of Access and Manoeuvre (FOAM)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI-enabled technologies are expected to proliferate further over the next decade, with development and expertise residing predominantly in the private sector. The military adoption of AI-enabled autonomous capabilities, and the exploitation of human-machine teaming, has the potential to deliver a step change in the UK’s way of warfare, with consequential and significant changes to our force structure.

Summary of future military capability priorities