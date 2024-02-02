The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the volunteer team at The Lighthouse in Woking.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Patron, has visited the volunteer team at The Lighthouse in Barnsbury, Woking.

Joining their weekly tea and cake for senior citizens, Her Royal Highness hosted a quiz, spoke to guests, and helped sort donations for the community fridge.

The Lighthouse charity has around 300 volunteers, working together to tackle deprivation and isolation, transforming lives towards well-being, independence, and hope. The Duchess has volunteered with Lighthouse several times over the past few years.