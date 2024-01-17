Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits the Katherine Low Settlement, Battersea
As the charity begins it's 100th anniversary celebrations, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Katherine Low Settlement in Battersea yesterday. Read on for more.
Katherine Low Settlement (KLS) in Battersea has 100 years of experience in reducing poverty and isolation and bringing the community together. Its core programmes support over 500 vulnerable local people every week including the elderly, children, young people, their families and refugees.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Settlement yesterday to learn about its work and to thank the staff and volunteers for their hard work and passion.
Her Royal Highness toured the Settlement, visiting an Elders’ chair dance class; a sewing group for women newly arrived in the UK, which could help them into employment; and a ‘Love to Learn’ mentoring session for children and young people.
In 1924, KLS was opened by The late Queen Mother, when she was Duchess of York, and Her Majesty returned to the Settlement in 1964 to mark its 40th anniversary.
Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, when she was The Duchess of York, opens the Katherine Low Settlement in 1924
Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, when she was The Duchess of York, opens the Katherine Low Settlement in 1924
Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother visits the Katherine Low Settlement in 1964
