The Duchess of Edinburgh visits the Surrey Cullum Centre for autistic students

Her Royal Highness is Patron of the National Autistic Society which runs the centre.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Salesian Cullum Centre in Chertsey for autistic students. The innovative Centre supports autistic pupils to attend a mainstream school close to home, while receiving the tailored support they need.

During the visit, Her Royal Highness spent time chatting to staff and students, and visited their classes including art, cooking and speech and language games.

The Duchess has been the charity’s Royal Patron since 2003.

The National Autistic Society’s six Cullum Centres support autistic students to get the support they need to thrive in mainstream school settings. With support from the Cullum Family Trust, the centres provide specialist support that ensures pupils can maximise their potential and are prepared for their futures.

Caroline Stevens, Chief Executive of the National Autistic Society, said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to welcome The Duchess of Edinburgh to our Salesian Cullum Centre. It’s a wonderful opportunity to introduce her to the brilliant work being done by our Cullum Centres to support autistic students within mainstream school settings. We are so grateful for her continued support for autistic children, young people and adults, and their families.”

Simon Cullum, Vice President of the National Autistic Society and Trustee of the Cullum Family Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness to see first-hand the difference our Cullum Centres make to autistic children and their families.