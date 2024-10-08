The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit Malta

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh recurrently in Malta to mark the 60th anniversary of the country's independence and celebrate its shared heritage with the UK.

Day One

Their Royal Highnesses will meet the President of the Republic of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, and later Prime Minister Dr Robert Abela on arrival in Malta before visiting sites dedicated to Malta’s role in the Second World War, including a new monument dedicated to submariners.

Their Royal Highnesses commemorated lives lost during the conflict by laying a wreath at sea. At the Malta Maritime Museum, The duke and Duchess heard from Armed Forces personnel and members of the Maltese-UK Veterans’ Association.

In the afternoon, The Duke joined young people participating in The Duke of Edinburgh International Award and formally opened the organisation’s new headquarters in Malta

Their Royal Highnesses will continue to explore past connections between the UK and Malta, as they visit Villa Guardamangia where, as Princess Elizabeth, The late Queen lived with Prince Philip, The then Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, between 1949 and 1951.

Afterwards, at the National Library, Their Royal Highnesses will view artefacts which document Malta’s changing relationship with the UK, including a letter signed by Queen Elizabeth II inaugurating the first parliament in 1964. The Duke and Duchess will also attend an ecumenical service at the Anglican Pro-Cathedral, an institution of which Prince Philip, The late Duke of Edinburgh, was Patron.

Later, The Duchess of Edinburgh will lay a posy in memory of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Her Royal Highness, who is committed to drawing attention to the issue of violence against women and girls around the world, will attend a discussion with members of Malta’s Police Force and Human Rights Directorate about supporting victims of human-trafficking and gender-based violence.

On the final evening, The Duke and Duchess will attend The King’s Birthday Reception, hosted by the British High Commissioner, where Their Royal Highnesses will meet young people from across the country working towards a positive future for Malta’s next generation.

Previous visits to Malta

This is the first Royal visit to Malta since The Duke of Kent visited in November 2018.

The King, as Prince of Wales, first visited Malta in 1969. His Majesty visited again in 2015 with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Her Majesty The Queen as The Duchess of Cornwall, to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Valetta. The King’s most recent visit to Malta was in 2017 to mark the 75th anniversary of the island being awarded the George Cross.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh last visited Malta together in November 2012, as the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Her Royal Highness returned to Malta in 2018.