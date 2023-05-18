The Duke of Edinburgh visits Liverpool and Leicestershire

Read more about The Duke of Edinburgh's day in Liverpool and Leicestershire on Tuesday 16 May 2023.

Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot

The day started in Prescot, where The Duke of Edinburgh opened the new Shakespeare North Playhouse – a new multi-million-pound arts venue.

The playhouse is the only 17th-century style, timber-built “Cockpit” theatre outside London, able to seat 450 spectators. Built entirely during the pandemic thanks to public funds and donations, the new venue is anticipated to attract over 140,000 visitors a year to the region.

During the visit, His Royal Highness met those who have been instrumental in the creation of this new cultural venue, alongside those who will benefit from it, including local school children.

2023 marks the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio publication, and Shakespeare North Playhouse aim to celebrate this through programming that pays homage to the First Folio and its historic significance.

Shama Women’s Centre, Leicester

His Royal Highness then visited Shama Women’s Centre in Leicester, which is a local charity that works to provide culturally inclusive support and activities to local women.

The Duke had the opportunity to see the range of activities offered by the centre, such as baking, hair and beauty, and arts and crafts.

The African Caribbean Centre, Leicester

Next, His Royal Highness paid a visit to the African Caribbean Centre which offers a variety of classes, social activities and special events for people of all ages.

At the centre, The Duke met those who used the centre and heard how it supports them.

King Richard III Visitor Centre and Leicester Cathedral

At the King Richard III Visitor Centre, His Royal Highness was able to view the exhibition and learn more about the archaeological dig to find King Richard III’s remains and subsequent DNA testing.

The Duke then visited Leicester Cathedral to view the final resting place of King Richard III.

