The Duke of Gloucester visits New York to celebrate the work of the St George’s Society of New York
Read more about The Duke of Gloucester’s visit to New York City in his role as Patron of the St. George’s Society of New York
The Duke of Gloucester has been in New York City this week, seeing first-hand the work of the St. George’s Society of New York (SGSNY). His Royal Highness has been Patron of the charity since 2000.
The society is a charity that is dedicated to enriching the quality of life and providing vital assistance for people in need of support throughout New York’s five boroughs. Founded on St. George’s Day in 1770, the society is the second oldest charitable organisation in the city.
At Lehman College, His Royal Highness met students at City University New York (CUNY) who have received scholarships funded by SGSNY.
Since 2008 over 450 CUNY students have been supported by the St George’s Society, which are available to students who trace their heritage to the Commonwealth.
The Duke also toured the campus, and saw the new Lehman nursing building currently under construction. Over 30 percent of the scholarship recipients supported by SGSNY are nursing and human services majors.
In addition to financial support, the Society provides enrichment opportunities, including an alumni network, quarterly professional development workshops, and a mentoring program that pairs students with members and partners who give personal and professional guidance.
His Royal Highness also visited a local café for an afternoon tea with senior citizens who benefit from the support of the society. SGSNY’s longest running charitable programme supports senior citizens who are at risk of homelessness.
The Duke met some of the New Yorkers who are supported by the society, as well those who volunteer, to hear about their experiences and the additional challenges they have faced following the impact of Covid-19.
His Royal Highness also spent time with the Barrow Family, whose daughter Darcey is currently receiving treatment for neuroblastoma in the city and has been supported by SGSNY.
SGSNY provides a range of support services for those in need of vital assistance, from picking up families at the airport, to providing special experiences for the families and being a friendly face should they need help during their time in a new city.
