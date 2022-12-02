Buckingham Palace
The Earl and Countess of Wessex attend the Royal Variety Performance
The Earl and Countess of Wessex attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Thursday, 1st December 2022.
Held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was Patron throughout her reign, the the Royal Variety Performance takes place every year, either in London or in a theatre around the country.
At the Royal Albert Hall, The Earl and Countess of Wessex attended for the first time. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers in the UK who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or challenging times.
The 2022 Royal Variety Performance was the 95th to take place. The first was held in 1912 at the Palace Theatre, London, attended by Their Majesties King George V and Queen Mary.
The evening was hosted by Lee Mack and included performances from Nile Rogers & Chic, George Ezra, Ellie Goulding, Sam Ryder, Becky Hill, the cast of the musical Cabaret and the cast of Cirque du Soleil.
The evening also featured a duet by Rita Wilson and Gregory Porter, a rendition of Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds’ hit ‘Three Lions’, as well as a special collaboration between Andrew Lloyd Weber, Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone and members of the London Youth choir.
Following the show, THeir Royal Highnesses had the chance to meet performers, as well as Royal Variety Charity.
