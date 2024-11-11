Chatham House
|Printable version
The election shows that Trumpism is here to stay
EXPERT COMMENT
World leaders must engage with the new president’s view of America’s priorities and accept that the US has changed.
In a landslide victory, former President Donald Trump has been elected to be the 47th president of the United States. This election was laden with the expectation that a dead heat would lead to delay, legal challenge, extremism, and possible violence. It has instead passed quickly, decisively, and peacefully. More than 67 million Americans who voted for Kamala Harris have demonstrated restraint and accepted the result. By this measure, democracy in the United States has prevailed.
Across Asia and Latin America, leaders have been preparing for a second Trump term. They are pragmatic and resolute in their belief that they can work with the once and also future US president. In Europe, leaders have been less certain. They have oscillated between two approaches. The first, of ‘Trump-proofing’ – an instinct if not a strategy that builds on the quest for strategic autonomy, championed by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. The second, a calculation by some, not least the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, that they can present themselves as top-tier partners to the US in a new approach to transatlantic security.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/11/election-shows-trumpism-here-stay
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Trump and his growing number of European allies threaten the European project11/11/2024 13:10:00
With Trump in the White House, a key challenge for Europe will be the growing transatlantic illiberal ties which risk undermining European unity.
The UK needs to address growth and debt problems if it is to match resources to ambitions on international priorities07/11/2024 15:10:00
The budget marks the lowest amount in decades the country has spent on development, and it is struggling to fund other international priorities too.
Harris and Trump's shared goal masks a fundamental AI policy divide05/11/2024 12:20:00
Both presidential candidates will pursue US tech dominance but differ on the means to achieve it.
As the ruling party claims victory in Georgia’s disputed election, Western condemnation is no longer enough30/10/2024 09:20:00
As tens of thousands take to the streets to protest the election results, Georgia faces a familiar crisis – with a few key differences.
US election rhetoric on migration undermines Washington’s soft power in Latin America29/10/2024 15:10:00
As US public opinion hardens, the Democratic party takes a tougher stance, and Donald Trump proposes mass deportations, Latin American leaders note a lack of long-term policy.
Trust in US democracy is at stake in this election29/10/2024 12:20:00
A narrow win for either side could make things worse. The rest of the world should be prepared for a disruptive transition.
Sinwar’s death does not make Hamas–Fatah reconciliation more likely, whoever his successor may be24/10/2024 12:20:00
The killing may aid Hamas recruitment – but it will not make agreement with Fatah any easier to achieve.
The killing of Yahya Sinwar won’t change the course of the Gaza war22/10/2024 13:10:00
Israel has larger ambitions for Gaza beyond the Hamas leader’s death and the armed group is still asserting its influence despite its degradation.