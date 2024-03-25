techUK
The Emergency Tech Show 2024
techUK is delighted to be collaborating with The Emergency Tech Show, offering an exclusing pavillion for SMEs and start ups, for our techUK members and non-members alike who opperate in the emergency services sector.
This brilliant opportunity will provide attending companies with the platform to present their innovative solutions to a specialised audience, fostering new connections and showcasing their contributions to technology advancements in the emergency services.
To find out more information or enquire about exhibiting click here.
