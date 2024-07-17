Chatham House
|Printable version
The illusion of legitimacy: unveiling Syria’s sham elections
EXPERT COMMENT
Parliamentary elections are a travesty, and Syrians know it. But the vote plays an important legitimizing role for the Assad regime.
The Syrian regime held its parliamentary elections on 15 July, marking the fourth such event since the start of the country’s civil war in 2011. Despite the ongoing war, massive displacement, unresolved armed conflict, a deteriorating economy and a divided nation, President Bashar al-Assad remains unwavering in his rejection of any political transition.
Instead, Assad has turned elections into bureaucratic rituals with predetermined outcomes, using them to reward loyalists and reshuffle patronage networks.
As a result, many Syrians and analysts viewed these elections as inconsequential, dismissing them as rubber stamps lacking transparency and fairness.
Yet the Assad regime wants the participation of ordinary Syrians. Regular elections and parliamentary process help create an illusion of legal and popular legitimacy and project an image of strength and stability, both internally and externally.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/07/illusion-legitimacy-unveiling-syrias-sham-elections
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Can Labour improve Britain’s place in the world?05/07/2024 11:10:10
Keir Starmer and his foreign secretary will face difficult, early decisions on foreign policy. The test will be whether those rebuild the UK’s influence, reputation and interests.
South Africa’s foreign relations under a new government: consistent policy with a new style04/07/2024 14:10:00
New foreign minister Ronald Lamola is a rising political force. He will likely focus more on foreign relations serving domestic economic issues, taking a lower profile than his predecessor.
The UK election debate has missed important conversations on defence04/07/2024 11:10:00
A new UK government should consider the resilience and preparedness of society as a vital aspect of national security.
A sad and sorry debate01/07/2024 14:20:00
President Biden struggled to reassure an ambivalent public while Donald Trump played fast and loose with the facts.
Iran’s election may change the direction of its relations with Russia01/07/2024 12:10:00
Candidates to be Iran’s next president are quick to play down the special friendship that was sought by president Raisi.
Policymakers need to address climate-related ‘moral hazard’ in financial markets01/07/2024 11:20:00
Some investors in hydrocarbons may be assuming that governments will bail them out if climate-related transition risks crystallize.
The next UK government must bridge the Indo-Pacific and Europe27/06/2024 14:20:00
Although the next UK government will have to make many trade-offs, boosting ties with both the Indo-Pacific and Europe would be mutually reinforcing.
Climate change and nature loss impact UK election issues in important and underappreciated ways27/06/2024 13:10:00
A new UK government must confront these issues to meet voter expectations.