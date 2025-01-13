RUSI
|Printable version
The Impact of Sanctions and Alliances on Russian Military Capabilities
Sanctions have hindered Russia's military capabilities by raising procurement costs, increasing reliance on allies and straining its economy – despite Moscow’s evasion efforts.
This article addresses the disagreements surrounding the efficacy of sanctions regimes imposed on Russia by numerous countries. To achieve this aim, satellite imagery was purchased from Maxar through European Space Imaging (EUSI) and used in tandem with open source documents. Trade data, particularly for exchanges of microelectronics and weapons systems and platforms, was used alongside reporting by subject-matter experts. These sources helped me determine which countries acted as the main partners for Russia, and what this could indicate about the impact sanctions have had. The findings show that while Russia has been able to reroute microelectronics from the US and EU through regional allies (particularly Kazakhstan and China), this has raised the prices of supplies and components, which in turn has caused severe damage to Russia’s ability to properly maintain its military capabilities to the extent one would expect of a modern military superpower. Instead, it has been forced to prioritise the procurement and repair of armoured vehicles and drones, since these have proven to be more tactically relevant than its aircraft, which it has been unable to maintain sufficiently.
Data obtained from UN Comtrade shows trade patterns indicative of sanctions evasion; Kazakhstan, which serves as a regional strategic Russian ally, is a key player in routing export-restricted items (most notably semiconductors and other microelectronics) into the Russian economy. For instance, between June and July 2022, Kazakhstan’s exports of microelectronics (HS Commodity Code 8541) to Russia increased from $791,890 to $2,285,227. Pre-war monthly averages (January 2020 to January 2022) were $210,681; averages from February 2022 to February 2024 were $1,405,244, representing a 567% increase.
This raises the question of where Kazakhstan is obtaining the microelectronics. The answer, alarmingly, appears to be largely from Russian adversaries. Exports of these semiconductors from the EU were $719,977 in 2021, but rose sharply to over $4.1 million in 2022 (in 2023, they sat at almost $5 million). The UK displayed a similar trend, with 2021 export figures at $21,666, which increased by roughly 1,469% to $339,861 by 2022.
Far less surprising is the role that China has played in supporting Russia’s war efforts, without officially supplying it with munitions. Chinese exports of semiconductors to Russia rose by over $75.3 million from 2020 to 2023, demonstrating the “no-limits” partnership that the two countries announced 20 days before the 2022 invasion began.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/impact-sanctions-and-alliances-russian-military-capabilities
Latest News from
RUSI
In Angola and Mozambique, the West is Failing to Play to its Strengths10/01/2025 14:25:00
The recognition lavished on Angola’s President João Lourenço by the outgoing US administration exposes the West’s failure to champion democracy over strategic convenience in Africa.
How Export Controls Endanger the West’s Military Technology Advantage10/01/2025 12:25:00
To protect the innovation and emerging technologies critical to Western military advantage, the US Bureau of Industry and Security must reconsider its expectations for banks.
We Need to Talk About the Insider Risk from AI09/01/2025 12:05:00
As AI systems gain human-like capabilities, organisations must tackle emerging risks from AI insiders, drawing on insights from managing human insider risks to enhance security.
The Coming Fight for Syria08/01/2025 13:05:00
Bashar al-Assad’s flight from Syria marks the end of an era, but the country’s fragmented future is now being shaped by competing foreign and internal powers.
Will 2025 be a Repeat of 1938 for Europe?07/01/2025 10:15:00
It is tempting to compare the two years. Any deal that Trump negotiates with Putin may have similar features to Munich: land for temporary peace.
How Might the Kremlin Test NATO’s Collective Defence?06/01/2025 12:15:00
With irregular warfare escalating across land, air, sea, cyber and space, Russia's sub-threshold operations may challenge NATO's collective defence doctrine sooner than expected.
Without a Strong Volunteer Reserve, the UK Military Cannot Hope to Compete03/01/2025 14:10:00
The UK must embrace reserve forces to build affordable military mass, attract specialist talent, and meet defence needs in an era of constrained budgets.
Why Biasing Advanced Persistent Threats over Cybercrime is a Security Risk17/12/2024 14:25:00
Once reserved for nation-state actors, advanced and persistent cyber tactics are now common among cybercriminals, making them equally devastating in today’s threat landscape.