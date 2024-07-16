The King and Queen visit the Channel Islands

The King and Queen are on a two-day visit to the Channel Islands, carrying out engagements in Jersey on Monday and Guernsey on Tuesday. The visit highlights the special and historic relationship between the Channel Islands and the Royal Family, which stretches back centuries.

Monday 15th July - Jersey

At Royal Square, Their Majesties joined a special sitting of the States Assembly, the island’s parliament comprising 49 elected members.

On arrival, The King and Queen were led by the Royal Mace of 1663, which was gifted to the island by King Charles II in recognition of the island’s loyalty to the Crown.

Addressing the Assembly, The King said:

"Mr Bailiff, I am most grateful to you and to the States for the warm welcome you have extended to both my wife and myself, and for the assurances of devotion, loyalty and allegiance to the Crown you have expressed on behalf of the people of Jersey.

My wife and I have such happy recollections of the welcome we received when we were last here in 2012, to mark the Diamond Jubilee of my late mother. During that visit we met so many Islanders and learned of the high regard and affection in which she was held, and also a great deal about your beautiful and unique island. We look forward to doing so again today during our time here in St Helier.

It is particularly special to know that I am standing here today in the place where you, Mr Bailiff, read the proclamation to announce my accession to the throne, the same spot where my late mother’s proclamation was read and that, too, of King Charles II in 1649, long before he was acknowledged in other parts of his realm. This truly is an historic place.

Jersey has one of the oldest connections to the Crown and we are delighted to be here once again to celebrate the special and close relationship which binds us together.

I pray that the blessing of Almighty God will attend all your deliberations for the benefit and prosperity of this Island."

Charles R

A Royal Gun Salute was fired by the 1781 Militia at People’s Park.

In St Helier, Their Majesties heard about the island’s agriculture, fishing and aquaculture industries on their journey to net zero.

Later in the afternoon, The King presented the New Colour to the Jersey Sea Cadets in their 75th anniversary year.

The charity offers maritime training and leadership experiences for children aged between 10 and 18. Having started here in 1947, Jersey has the largest sea cadet contingent in the British Isles.

At The King's Parade in Liberation Square, Their Majesties observed a march past of the Band of the Island of Jersey, Jersey Field Squadron, veterans, emergency services, cadet units, Scouts and Guides.

Following the Parade, The King and Queen joined a community tea party with local residents, volunteers, parishioners and charity workers.