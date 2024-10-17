The King attends a London Symphony Orchestra concert

The performance celebrated the cultural relations between the Cities of Genoa and London, as well as marking 120 years of the LSO, of which His Majesty is Patron.

The King, Patron of the London Symphony Orchestra, watched an hour-long performance of classical music, which was conducted by the LSO’s Chief Conductor, Sir Antonio Pappano.

The concert included performances of Rossini’s ‘The Barber of Seville’ overture, Paganini’s First movement from Violin Concerto No 1, and Puccini’s ‘Crisantemi’ for String Orchestra.

Following the performance, His Majesty met Dame Kathryn McDowell, Managing Director of the LSO, LSO chair Ms Sarah Quinn, Sir Antonio, violinist and 57th winner of the Premio Paganini competition, 23-year-old Simon Zhu, the Italian Ambassador to the United Kingdom (His Excellency Inigo Lambertini), Deputy Mayor of Genoa Mr Pietro Piciocchi, and Committee President for Premio Paganini Professor Giovanni Panebianco.

The Premio Paganini competition dates back to 1954 and has helped to launch the professional careers of artists including Gyorgy Pauk, Salvatore Accardo, Gidon Kremer, Leonidas Kavakos and Isabelle Faust. The London Symphony Orchestra was invited by The Rt Hon The Lord Mayor Alderman Michael Mainelli to host the concert in partnership with Premio Paganini to celebrate the cultural relations and friendships between the City of Genoa and the City of London.

Zhu performed the first movement from violin virtuoso and composer Niccolò Paganini’s first violin concerto on the 18th-century instrument manufactured by Guarneri del Gesù – referred to as ‘Il Cannone’ (The Cannon).

Considered an Italian national treasure, ‘Il Cannone’ was named by Paganini for its ‘explosive’ sound, which inspired many of his compositions.