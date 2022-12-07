Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The King celebrates the 40th anniversary of Business in the Community
The King has joined a special event at Central Hall Westminster to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Business in the Community (BITC).
Business in the Community (BITC) was formed in 1982 and is the largest and longest-established membership organisation dedicated to responsible business. Today, the organisation works and campaigns with more than 600 businesses, alongside other stakeholders, with the aim of making society fairer and greener. As Prince of Wales, His Majesty was the Royal Founding Patron of BITC.
As part of the event, His Majesty viewed a display of four decades of BITC’s work, and met Fellows who have supported the organisation’s efforts over the years.
The King also recognised the impact of BITC’s Race at Work initiative which has been running for 27 years.
Business in the Community’s Race Equality campaign started in 1995 when a network of senior business leaders recognised that business action was needed to address the imbalance of opportunities for Black, Asian, Mixed-Race, and other ethnically diverse employees in workplaces across the UK.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/king-celebrates-40th-anniversary-business-community
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Earl and Countess of Wessex attend the Royal Variety Performance02/12/2022 16:20:00
The Earl and Countess of Wessex attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Thursday, 1st December 2022.
The Princess of Wales visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre10/11/2022 11:05:00
The Princess of Wales, as Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, has visited Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, London.
The King visits Yorkshire09/11/2022 13:05:00
The King is in Yorkshire this week, meeting communities involved in farming and food retail, as well local cultural and business initiatives.
Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Reception03/11/2022 10:25:00
Over 200 medallists were invited to the special event at Buckingham Palace
The King joins celebrations at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the arrival of British Asians from Uganda to the United Kingdom03/11/2022 10:15:00
His Majesty The King has joined celebrations at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Resettlement of British Asians from Uganda in the United Kingdom.
The Prince of Wales attends the 10th annual Tusk conservation awards02/11/2022 14:25:00
At Hampton Court Palace, The Prince of Wales celebrated the work of leading Africa-based conservationists at the annual Tusk Conservation Awards.
His Majesty The King is announced as Captain General Royal Marines on the 358th Anniversary of the Corps28/10/2022 16:05:00
His Majesty The King will serve as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines, taking on the role of Captain General. The announcement comes on the 358th anniversary of the founding of the Corps of Royal Marines, which were formed on 28th October 1664 during the reign of King Charles II.
The Duke of Gloucester visits New York to celebrate the work of the St George’s Society of New York27/10/2022 09:20:00
Read more about The Duke of Gloucester’s visit to New York City in his role as Patron of the St. George’s Society of New York