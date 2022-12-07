The King celebrates the 40th anniversary of Business in the Community

The King has joined a special event at Central Hall Westminster to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Business in the Community (BITC).

Business in the Community (BITC) was formed in 1982 and is the largest and longest-established membership organisation dedicated to responsible business. Today, the organisation works and campaigns with more than 600 businesses, alongside other stakeholders, with the aim of making society fairer and greener. As Prince of Wales, His Majesty was the Royal Founding Patron of BITC.

As part of the event, His Majesty viewed a display of four decades of BITC’s work, and met Fellows who have supported the organisation’s efforts over the years.

The King also recognised the impact of BITC’s Race at Work initiative which has been running for 27 years.

Business in the Community’s Race Equality campaign started in 1995 when a network of senior business leaders recognised that business action was needed to address the imbalance of opportunities for Black, Asian, Mixed-Race, and other ethnically diverse employees in workplaces across the UK.