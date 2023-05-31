Buckingham Palace
The King honours Royal Navy personnel who took part in Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession
His Majesty The King has presented Royal Victorian Order honours to around 150 Royal Naval personnel who took part in Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Procession.
In a special parade and medal presentation at Windsor Castle, The King presented the honours to the Royal Navy personnel.
Accompanied by the First Sea Lord, The King arrived into the Quadrangle from the Sovereign’s Entrance and proceeded to a dais facing the parade. To mark His Majesty’s arrival, there was a Royal Salute and the National Anthem was played by the Band of The Royal Marines.
The King, joined by the First Sea Lord, then proceeded grass, where he presented each recipient with their medal individually.
The service personnel that were recognised by His Majesty for their role, included over 100 Naval Ratings who drew the State Gun Carriage, bearing Her late Majesty’s coffin, during the Funeral Processions in London on 19th September 2022.
The Royal Naval personnel were appointed to the Royal Victorian Order by The King in March 2023, as part of the demise honours list, which is normally published following the death of the Monarch to recognise those who have provided personal service to the Sovereign.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2023-05-30/the-king-honours-royal-navy-personnel-who-took-part-in-queen-elizabeth
