The King presents Honorary MBEs to BLACKPINK
The King has presented Honorary MBEs to K-Pop Band BLACKPINK during the State Visit by The President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea.
His Majesty The King held an Investiture yesterday for K-Pop band Blackpink at Buckingham Palace, in the presence of The President of the Republic of Korea and the First Lady, during their official State Visit to the United Kingdom.
His Majesty invested Blackpink members Roseanne Park (Rosé), Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim and Lalisa Manoban (Lisa) as Honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs), in recognition of the band’s role as COP26 Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow 2021.
Blackpink were first appointed by the UK Government as COP26 Advocates in January 2021. Through this role, the band encouraged millions of young people to engage with the global UN climate change conference, held in Glasgow, and the topic of climate action.
In their role as COP26 Advocates, Blackpink released a series of videos aimed at encouraging young people to learn more about climate change, which resulted in significantly increased engagement with the Summit from a young audience.
The band have subsequently been appointed by UN Secretary General António Guterres as global Ambassadors for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).
The MBEs, awarded on the recommendation of the UK Government, were presented at an Investiture this morning in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2023-11-22/the-king-presents-honorary-mbes-to-blackpink
