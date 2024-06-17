The King’s Birthday Honours 2024

First Minister congratulates Scotland’s Honour recipients.

First Minister John Swinney has paid tribute to Scotland’s recipients in The King’s Birthday Honours list.

In recognition of exceptional contributions to public life and in keeping with the theme of ‘change makers and innovators’, this year’s awards celebrate individuals that have contributed to driving forward positive and innovative change and who use creativity and collaboration to develop new ideas which bring impact and value.

Professor Moira Whyte OBE, the Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Edinburgh receives a Damehood for services to medical research.

Former Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Gordon Brown has been appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour for public and charitable service in the UK and abroad.

Those being awarded a CBE include Professor John Irvine, a professor of Chemistry at St Andrews University for services to the green economy; Dr Ann Moulds, Trustee and Founder of Action Against Stalking, for services to victims of stalking and Professor Terence Smith, the Director of the Biomedical Sciences Research Complex at the University of St Andrews for services to disease research.

Among those receiving an OBE is sports broadcaster and former footballer Ally McCoist MBE for services to association football and broadcasting and Sandy Lyle MBE for services to golf. Literary agent Dr Jenny Brown is receives an OBE for services to literature and Jane Spiers, Chair of National Theatre of Scotland, for services to culture in Scotland. Dr Rabinder Buttar is recognised for services to innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership in business and to life sciences.

Those receiving MBEs include Doreen Graham, for services to animal welfare. Puneet Dwivedi for services to the community in Scotland, and Syed Nasir Jaffri, for services to integration in Glasgow, also receive MBEs. Maureen Ferrie receives an MBE for services to people living with a disability in Glasgow.

Harry Brodie, for services to wheelchair curling, and Joan Cameron, for services to the Samaritans, are among those honoured with a BEM.

Catriona Paton, Chief Superintendent, and Alistair Cameron, Special Police Constable, Police Scotland, will receive The King’s Police Medal. The King’s Fire Service Medal will be awarded to Ross Haggart, Chief Officer, Gary Carroll, Crew Commander and Lorraine Taylor, Firefighter, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Liam Coughlan, Head of Programmes & Enabling Technology Manager, Scottish Ambulance Service will receive The King’s Ambulance Service Medal.

The First Minister recently said:

“Those receiving recognition in The King’s Birthday Honours have each made outstanding contributions to community and public life, through the arts, education and sport to business, charity, community life and science. I am very pleased to offer them my congratulations. Their dedication and commitment makes Scotland a better place for us all. “The people who have been awarded The King’s Police, Fire or Ambulance Service Medals have shown exceptional dedication and resilience in serving our communities and keeping us safe. They deserve our sincere appreciation and thanks for the sterling work they do.”

Background

Honours are announced twice annually, in June on the Monarch’s official birthday, and at New Year.