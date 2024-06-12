The King's Fund - Activity in the NHS

Conclusion

It is very hard to definitively define NHS activity so here we have largely focused on services commissioned and provided by the NHS. There is limited information on activity that is paid for by the NHS but provided by non-NHS providers, and work that is done by NHS hospitals for a fee, for example, private patient units. Data availability in some sectors, such as primary care and community health care, is improving but is not as consistent as it is for the hospital sector.

These figures are for NHS services that are provided free at the point of use. If we included services where patients may be asked to contribute to the cost of their care, for example, dentistry, prescriptions or opticians’ appointments, the number of interactions would be significantly higher.

The work to support the estimate that the NHS sees a million people every 36 hourswas undertaken nearly 20 years ago. Using the methodology we have described, and with the caveats we have outlined, we estimate that NHS activity has increased to an average of 2.5 million interactions with patients every 36 hours, or a million interactions every 15 hours.

