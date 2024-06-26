Think Tanks
The King’s Fund comments on ongoing industrial action
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund comments on ongoing industrial action in the NHS, ahead of junior doctor strikes beginning on Thursday 27 June.
‘An immediate challenge facing the next government will be resolving industrial action in the NHS, which has lasted for well over a year now. It is difficult to comprehend how either the Conservative party or the Labour party can deliver on their manifesto commitment to recover NHS performance over the next parliament without first ending the dispute. The longer the dispute continues, the harder an already difficult task becomes.
‘Some staff groups such as consultants and SAS doctors have recently agreed deals, but not all. This week junior doctors are on strike, but GPs are also balloting for collective action, and nurses may yet return to picket lines.
‘Pay is a key issue to the workforce. But staff have also highlighted working conditions, low morale, staff shortages, and shared concerns over patient safety. All these need redressing by the next government, not just pay packages.
‘The longer industrial action rumbles on, the longer patients will suffer. Strikes are not the main reason behind long waiting lists, but they do have an impact on how quickly the NHS can work through the care backlogs that have built up over the last decade. So far, official figures show that more than 1.4 million appointments have been rescheduled due to industrial action, and £1.7 billion has been spent to cover the disruption to services and the cost of covering strikes. This is time and money that could have been spent on other health care challenges. Strike action can also be divisive and may risk fracturing relationships between different types and grades of professionals.
‘The public will want reassurance that the deadlock will break soon. This is a major issue a new government cannot afford to ignore if it wants to help the NHS to get back on its feet and to deliver more for patients.’
The King’s Fund published a blog by Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst, on the impact of NHS strikes on patients, public, staff and finances.
