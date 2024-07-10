Homeless Link
The Kings Fund: Grants available to tackle health inequalities
Applications are now open for the 2025 GSK IMPACT Awards and GSK Community Health programme, funded by GSK and managed in partnership with The King’s Fund.
GSK IMPACT Awards
For charities with an income between £150,000 and £3 million.
The GSK IMPACT Awards provide funding, training and development. They are judged by a prestigious panel of judges and give national recognition for the winning charities. Up to 15 awards will be made, ranging from £4,000 to £50,000. In addition, the training and development is valued at a further £13,500. Organisations will also receive help with press and publicity, be given a set of promotional materials and receive pro bono offers from GSK.
View the guidelines and access the application form.
Deadline for stage one applications is 5.00pm on Friday 30 August 2024.
GSK Community Health programme: Supporting small charities tackling health inequalities
For charities with income between £20,000 and £150,000.
Running alongside the GSK IMPACT Awards, the programme supports small charities tackling health inequalities in their communities. It is open to registered charities that are at least a year old, located and working in the UK. Up to 15 charities will receive up to £10,000 plus access to training and development valued at £3,500.
Deadline for applications is 5.00pm on Monday 12 August.
Learn more about the GSK Community Health programme.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/the-kings-fund-grants-available-to-tackle-health-inequalities/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Coaching Spotlight: Katie Duckworth10/07/2024 13:15:00
We recently had the pleasure of chatting with Coach Katie Duckworth, diving into her deep passion for coaching and her extensive 30-year background in the non-profit sector. Katie shares how she acts as a critical friend, offering invaluable support and creating a space for meaningful reflection for the professionals she works with in the homelessness sector.
Let's get to work08/07/2024 14:10:00
Homeless Link's Chief Executive Rick Henderson has welcomed the result of the General Election and the appointment of Angela Rayner as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Rural Homelessness Counts Coalition: one year of making a difference03/07/2024 13:15:00
The Rural Homelessness Counts Coalition is proud to mark its one-year anniversary during Rural Housing Week 2024. Over the past year, the coalition has made significant strides in raising awareness about the hidden crisis of rural homelessness in England and developing innovative solutions to address this pressing issue.
Over 350 Parliamentary Candidates sign Homeless Link's pledge02/07/2024 12:20:00
With polling day mere days away, over 350 Parliamentary Candidates standing for election across England have now signed Homeless Link's pledge.
How partnerships and collaboration lead to sustainable change: lessons from the Leicestershire homelessness forum01/07/2024 14:10:00
In our latest spotlight on the work of Homeless Link’s Partnership Managers, Morgan Harries who covers the East of England, delves into the resilience and innovation of the Leicestershire Homelessness Forum.
Emerging Leaders: Tasneem's experience01/07/2024 11:10:00
Tasneem Sharrem, Senior Progression and Engagement Officer at Fat Macy’s, shares her experience of taking part in the Emerging Leaders London programme.