The Kings Fund: Grants available to tackle health inequalities

Applications are now open for the 2025 GSK IMPACT Awards and GSK Community Health programme, funded by GSK and managed in partnership with The King’s Fund.

GSK IMPACT Awards

For charities with an income between £150,000 and £3 million.

The GSK IMPACT Awards provide funding, training and development. They are judged by a prestigious panel of judges and give national recognition for the winning charities. Up to 15 awards will be made, ranging from £4,000 to £50,000. In addition, the training and development is valued at a further £13,500. Organisations will also receive help with press and publicity, be given a set of promotional materials and receive pro bono offers from GSK.

View the guidelines and access the application form.

Deadline for stage one applications is 5.00pm on Friday 30 August 2024.

GSK Community Health programme: Supporting small charities tackling health inequalities

For charities with income between £20,000 and £150,000.

Running alongside the GSK IMPACT Awards, the programme supports small charities tackling health inequalities in their communities. It is open to registered charities that are at least a year old, located and working in the UK. Up to 15 charities will receive up to £10,000 plus access to training and development valued at £3,500.

Deadline for applications is 5.00pm on Monday 12 August.

Learn more about the GSK Community Health programme.