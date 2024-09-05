The King's Fund - Primary care networks (PCNs) explained

What next?

Evaluations of PCNs have revealed varied progress and have noted that those practices with pre-existing relationships and good managerial support are likely to fare best working together to deliver services and meet incentive targets. The development of PCNs has also been affected by rapidly rising demand, workforce shortages, inflation pressures and deteriorating public perception of general practice.

In 2022, NHS England published Next steps for integrating primary care, also known as the Fuller stocktake report, which suggested two major shifts for primary care networks. The first was for them to become the basis for the development of integrated neighbourhood teams, where teams from across primary care, secondary care, social care and community services work together in multidisciplinary teams. ICBs will need to ensure appropriate infrastructure is in place, including estates, data, intelligence, quality improvement, HR and organisational development.

The second major shift suggested in the Fuller stocktake report was developing system-wide approaches to managing urgent care and same-day access across PCNs. In May 2024, NHS England announced that seven ICBs would identify test sites to develop insights into at-scale operating models. The test sites will be given additional funds over the next two years to develop these models.

The capacity and capability within ICBs to support PCNs in their development and in incorporating these shifts is also very variable and will likely be affected by the ongoing headcount reductions in ICBs. PCNs seem to be an established principle for the future, although their form and contractual mechanisms may change if the overall GP contract is renegotiated.