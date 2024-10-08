The King's Fund - Public health and population health: leading together

What did we find?

Using these methods, we built a detailed picture of how things were developing across England. We found that there is no single blueprint for how public health and population health leaders are working together: the size, complexity and existing relationships differ significantly between systems. We set out case studies from a range of different contexts to show where leaders are working together well and why; these included clear demarcations around roles and responsibilities and a clear sense of joint objectives.

However, there remains uncertainty over definitions, roles, future funding and structural arrangements, which means that the full potential is not being reached everywhere. In particular, we encountered a lot of debate about how public health and population health related to each other, with some people worrying about the potential for duplication or competition for limited resources. We also found a mixed picture in terms of how integrated care systems were bedding in and the extent to which they are functioning as effective vehicles for promoting public health and population health agendas.