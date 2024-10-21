Think Tanks
|Printable version
The King’s Fund responds to provisional ERIC figures 2023/24
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, commented on provisional figures for Estates Returns Information Collection 2023/24
‘Although this data is provisional, it is already indicating a substantial leap in the cost and severity of maintenance issues with NHS buildings and equipment. This will ring alarm bells for the new government as it prepares for its first Autumn Budget.
‘The NHS capital backlog is now £13.8 billion, more than the entire capital budget for this financial year. Such a sizeable backlog will be a significant obstacle to the NHS increasing productivity and delivering more value for taxpayers and better-quality care for patients. Most worryingly, it also poses an increasing safety risk to staff and patients. There has been a 16% increase in the 'high-risk' backlog – where failure to urgently address repairs could lead to serious injury and major disruption to services.
‘This gaping backlog in essential repairs to NHS buildings and estates has grown over many years due to the repeated raiding of capital budgets to shore up day-to-day running costs and the prioritisation of short-term sticking plaster solutions, instead of investing strategically in the facilities and equipment a modern health care service needs.
‘More substantial funding decisions will come in spring, with the publication of the government’s 10-year health and care plan and the comprehensive spending review. NHS leaders will also hope to see further clarity on the New Hospital Programme. But all eyes are on the forthcoming budget in a couple of weeks for signs that this government is taking a longer-term approach to investing in health and care services.'
Notes to editors
For further information, or to request an interview, please contact the Press and Public Affairs team on 020 7307 2585.
The King's Fund is an independent charity working to improve health and care in England. We help to shape policy and practice through research and analysis; develop individuals, teams and organisations; promote understanding of the health and social care system; and bring people together to learn, share knowledge and debate. Our vision is that the best possible health and care is available to all.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Adam Smith Inst - Abolition of Non-Dom Status Could Cost £6.5 Billion by 203521/10/2024 09:15:00
If the Government enacts its plans to abolish non-dom tax status, this could cost the UK £6.5 billion by 2035, and 23,000 jobs by 2030
IPPR - Entrepreneurs say raising capital gains tax wouldn’t stop them investing18/10/2024 10:05:00
Increasing capital gains tax (CGT) will not lead to lower investment, slower growth or reduced entrepreneurship, according to new analysis from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)
CSJ - Latest government data shows absence from schools now endemic18/10/2024 09:05:00
Government data released on school attendance reveals that more than four years on from school closures during the pandemic, severe absence is back to near record levels.
IPPR - Thatcher, Attlee and Blair hold key lessons for Starmer’s ‘decade of national renewal’ says IPPR17/10/2024 11:20:00
The government needs to learn key lessons from the past about how to transform the country if it is to succeed in delivering its promised ‘decade of national renewal’, a new report from IPPR argues yesterday.
IFS - Busy high street Comment Three challenges for getting people on incapacity benefits into work16/10/2024 12:25:00
Why do so few people move from incapacity benefits into work? What does this mean for government plans to get more people working?
IEA - Bank of England should step up the pace of rate cuts16/10/2024 11:25:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on data showing that the rate of inflation fell below the 2% target for the first time in three-and-a-half years to 1.7% in September
IFS - Budget decisions on tax, spending and debt could shape domestic policy for the whole parliament11/10/2024 09:20:00
It will be finely balanced whether the Chancellor can avoid cuts to public services and meet her current budget balance rule without fresh tax rises.
IPPR - UK has glaring national security blind spot for climate threats, finds new report09/10/2024 11:20:00
An assessment of climate threats to UK national security has highlighted climate tipping points as a severely overlooked danger, according to a new report from the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR), Chatham House, the University of Exeter, and the Strategic Climate Risks Initiative.