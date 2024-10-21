The King’s Fund responds to provisional ERIC figures 2023/24

Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, commented on provisional figures for Estates Returns Information Collection 2023/24

‘Although this data is provisional, it is already indicating a substantial leap in the cost and severity of maintenance issues with NHS buildings and equipment. This will ring alarm bells for the new government as it prepares for its first Autumn Budget.

‘The NHS capital backlog is now £13.8 billion, more than the entire capital budget for this financial year. Such a sizeable backlog will be a significant obstacle to the NHS increasing productivity and delivering more value for taxpayers and better-quality care for patients. Most worryingly, it also poses an increasing safety risk to staff and patients. There has been a 16% increase in the 'high-risk' backlog – where failure to urgently address repairs could lead to serious injury and major disruption to services.

‘This gaping backlog in essential repairs to NHS buildings and estates has grown over many years due to the repeated raiding of capital budgets to shore up day-to-day running costs and the prioritisation of short-term sticking plaster solutions, instead of investing strategically in the facilities and equipment a modern health care service needs.

‘More substantial funding decisions will come in spring, with the publication of the government’s 10-year health and care plan and the comprehensive spending review. NHS leaders will also hope to see further clarity on the New Hospital Programme. But all eyes are on the forthcoming budget in a couple of weeks for signs that this government is taking a longer-term approach to investing in health and care services.'

