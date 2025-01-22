Think Tanks
The King’s Fund responds to the New Hospital Programme review
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Partnerships and Events at The King’s Fund responds to the outcome of the New Hospital Programme review
‘This review confirms that hospital leaders were right to be sceptical that there was enough funding to deliver the 40 new hospitals programme by the 2030 deadline. The construction industry has not been immune from rising inflation and labour shortages over recent years, and it is welcome that new plans announced yesterday aim to be more realistic, including a long-term outline for how the programme will be funded.
‘However, it will be devasting to staff and patients to hear that plans to rebuild many local hospitals will be kicked so far into the long grass. It is clear that the knackered condition of some NHS buildings and equipment in both hospital and out-of-hospital settings is harming patients and staff and hampering attempts to improve NHS productivity.
‘Pausing or delaying plans to rebuild hospitals is also very likely to be a false economy – many hospitals are already spending significant amounts of taxpayers funding trying to maintain sub-standard buildings – and they will have to keep doing so in the years to come.
‘Additionally, the scale of the crumbling NHS estate is far wider than the 40 rebuilds on the new hospital programme. Much of the mental health estate is some of the oldest within the NHS, and it is reported that an estimated one in five of England’s GP premises pre-date when the NHS was formed in 1948.
‘And while £1 billion was earmarked in the recent Budget for the most critical maintenance issues in NHS hospitals, there is a £13.8 billion maintenance backlog for buildings and equipment. The result is poorer patient care and staff experience because of multiple IT failures, flooded corridors, dangerous roofs, unreliable diagnostic equipment and substandard layouts that create overcrowding in A&E departments.’
