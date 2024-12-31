The King’s New Year’s Honours 2025

First Minister John Swinney has paid tribute to Scotland’s recipients of The King’s New Year’s Honours.

In recognition of exceptional contributions to public life, this year’s awards celebrate recipients that are ‘giving back to the community’ as well as athletes from the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Ken McCallum, Director General of MI5, receives a Knighthood within the Order of the Bath for public service. Artist, Colourist and Master Printmaker Barbara Davis Rae CBE becomes a Dame Commander for services to art.

Among those receiving the CBE are Retired Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Ross Haggart KFSM for services to fire and rescue and charities, Michelle Macleod for services to criminal justice and law enforcement, Laura McIver formerly Chief Pharmacist at Healthcare Improvement Scotland for services to the pharmacy profession, Stephen Mallen, founder of the Zero Suicide Alliance, Crieff, and patient safety and Professor Alex McMahon, Retired Chief Nursing Officer for Scotland.

Athlete Sammi Kinghorn MBE and swimmer Duncan Scott MBE have each received an OBE, with football manager David Moyes and William Wright, former chair of Haemophilia Scotland, also receiving OBEs.

MBEs are awarded to cyclists Finlay Graham and Jenny Holl, archer Nathan MacQueen, swimmer Stephen Clegg and boccia player Stephen McGuire. Journalist and presenter Jackie Bird is awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting and charities, alongside David Rickman from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, St Andrews, and Jennifer Craw of Opportunity North East.

BEMs have been awarded to Dr Anne McArthur for services to Scottish Country Dancing and the community in Portsoy, Banffshire, Pipe Major Christopher Armstrong from Glasgow, and Lanark Amateur Swimming Club Head Coach Karen Kelly.

Other BEM recipients are Community Volunteer Andrew Nisbet for services to the community in Yell, Shetland and Maureen Morris, a Board Member for Easterhouse Citizens' Advice Bureau.

Retired Superintendent Shaheen Baber and Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs receive The King’s Police Medal. The King’s Fire Service Medal is awarded to Retired Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson and Station Commander Karla Stevenson. The King’s Ambulance Service Medal is awarded to Regional Director for East Region Kenny Freeburn.

The First Minister said:

“The King’s New Year’s Honours list recognises exceptional individuals – from unsung heroes to well-known names. Each recipient is worthy of their award and has made a significant difference to their community or excelled in their field.

“My congratulations to our emergency services members awarded The King’s Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals. Throughout Scotland people benefit from the skills and expertise of our ‘blue light’ services personnel whose skills and expertise keep our communities and people safe, in often challenging circumstances.

“These honours celebrate the best of Scotland’s courageous spirit and sense of community. Congratulations and my personal thanks to every worthy recipient.”

Background

